Nemaha County Injury Accident Closes U.S. 36 Sunday Evening

By Bruce Dierking – KNDY News

An injury accident was reported in Nemaha County Sunday evening. The accident involved an Anderson, Missouri man, Byron Brengman, who had slowed to turn off U.S. Highway 36, and was rear-ended by Jeffrey Reece of Topeka, causing the Brengman vehicle to track into the ditch, where it was then struck by a semi driven by Robert Ames of Omaha.

Brengman was transported to Stormont Vail in Topeka with suspected serious injury, Robert Ames suffered minor injury and was transported to Nemaha Valley Community Hospital in Seneca, and Jeffrey Reece had minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital. The accident, shortly before 8 p.m. closed a section of U.S. Highway 36 east of the K-63 to the K-236 junction for a period of time.