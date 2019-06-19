Governor Laura Kelly To Appear In Nemaha County

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is being hosted by the Nemaha County Democrats on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at the Nemaha County Community Building in Seneca. The public is invited to attend.

The Governor will review the 2019 Legislative session and take questions to answer. The doors will open at 5:00 P.M.; the first 100 attendees will receive commemorative pens. No RSVP’s are required, and no admission will be charged. Light refreshments will be available as guests anticipate the Governor’s arrival; she will address the group shortly after 6:00 P.M.

Questions can be addressed to JoLene Rae Bloom, Nemaha County Democratic Chair, 785-336-3641 or jolener@rainbowtel.net.