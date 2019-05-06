Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 4/29/19

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with David E. Baier, Chairman, Keith Bramhall and Barbara Kickhaefer members and Sandra Wilson, Deputy County Clerk present. Others present at the meeting were Paul Kessinger from The Advocate (arriving at 8:51 a.m.).

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved as amended upon a motion by David E. Baier, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig & Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board. Two bids as follows were presented for 90 pc various size metal pipe & 15 bands:

J & J Drainage, Hutchinson, KS

$55,068.62

Welborn Sales, Salina, KS

$50,890.24

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to accept the low bid from Welborn Sales, Salina, KS in the amount of $50,890.24 for 90 pc various metal pipe & 15 bands. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchases orders. Unanimous.

Welborn Sales, Salina, KS

For 90 pc various metal pipe & 15 bands

$50,890.24-Rd & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109241

Welborn Sales, Salina, KS

For 2250# Roadsaver sealant (1 pallet)

$2,287.50-Rd & Bridge fund-P.O. #109242

ABK Fire & Safety LLC, Baileyville, KS

For Fire Extinguisher annual service & inspection

$745.00-General Fund-P.O. #109243

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented the Request to Exchange Federal Funds to be approved by the Board. This is a reimbursement from Federal dollars we receive after completing a specific project. This particular exchange is for the 30th road overlay project that was completed. The exchange is 90 cents on the dollar in the amount of $113,602.55.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the Request to Exchange Federal Funds. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented a Supplemental Agreement No. 1 to Agreement No. 173-14 dated July 1, 2014 for Bridge Inspections. The supplemental agreement is to clarify inspection authorization, payment of expenses and share of costs for bridge inspections occurring after January 1, 2017. A summary of the payment of costs is listed below.

Pin & Hanger and Underwater Inspection

20% County/80% Secretary of Transportation

Element Level Data Collections

100% Secretary of Transportation

Fracture Critical Member Inspections

100% County

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the Supplemental Agreement No 1 to Agreement No 173-14 for Bridge Inspections. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that he & Commissioner Kickhaefer attended the “Yungeberg” bridge (Sunflower Road) meeting on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 @ 9:00 a.m. to meet with Engineer Phil Balch and Washington County commissioner to discuss improvements needing made. Mr. Craig said that there is no funding requested from the counties. A program through Department of Ag will be funding 100% of this project. They are requesting a Letter of Support from the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to provide a Letter of Support for the “Yungeberg” bridge project. Unanimous.

Charlie Weickert met with the Board to discuss the Vista Rd crossing for the Marshall County Historical Railroad. He presented some pictures and said there have been issues with the crossing being bladed and covering the tracks. Public Works Adminstrator Mike Craig said that this has been an ongoing issue. This is a county road so it is graded on a regular basis. Also there is a lot of farm implement traffic on this road and they find that if the grader does not get out regularly then the farmers will use their own implements to address the crossing. Mr. Weickert said that it is actually the Marshall County Historical Railroad’s responsibility to maintain the crossing. The Board assessed that we need to have open lines of communication with the Marshall County Historical Railroad as to when this crossing will be in use. Also they recommended that to further discuss this, that Mr. Weickert schedule a time & bring the other members of their board to a regularly scheduled meeting.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar joined the meeting. He did get approval from Public Works Administrator Mike Craig to allow Public Works Office Manager Sondra Klover to review the Road & Bridge pay stub printouts prior to distributing them to the employees just to double check hours submitted to hours included on the paychecks.

Sheriff Dan Hargrave asked the Board to designate himself & Undersheriff Tim Ackerman as authorized representatives for the Federal Surplus Property Center to allow them to acquire Federal Surplus Property.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by David E. Baier to appoint Sheriff Dan Hargrave & Undersheriff Tim Ackerman as designated representatives for the Federal Surplus Property Center. Unanimous.

Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann, Jr. met with the Board to report that Homeland Security would be replacing his 800 radio. He also reported that he is the designated representative for Marshall County and does attend Homeland Security Meetings 1x/month to stay updated on any new developments.

The Board was also presented with another extension for Resolution #18-03-18-1 and Proclamation of a State of Local Disaster Emergency for ongoing flooding. Mr. Schwindamann did report that the flooding should start dropping as they are releasing water at Tuttle Creek.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve extension for the week of April 29, 2019 for the above referenced Resolution #18-03-18-1. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchases orders. Unanimous.

Brown County Treasurer, Hiawatha, KS

For Share of 4-County Budget

$773.91-District Court Fund-P.O. #5942

Manatron, Inc., Chicago, IL

Annual Software Maintenance

$35,220.23-General(Computer & Equipment) Fund-P.O. #5959

Adkin Elections Services, Clinton, MO

Ballot printing (General 2018)

$6,900.21-Election fund-P.O. #5960

Neofunds by NeoPost, Carol Stream, IL

For Postage

$3,500.00-General(courthouse) fund-P.O. #5961

Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville, KS

For Transport

$700.00-General (Coroner expense) fund-P.O. #5962

Director for Marshall County Partnership for Growth Ellen Barber & Gary Smith met with the Board to present preliminary plans for the Summerfield Transition Plus program. They are attempting to obtain funding through an affordable housing program through the Federal Home Loan Bank in Topeka to acquire and refurbish the now vacant Good Shepherd Village in Summerfield. They are also hoping to partner with the City of Summerfield to use the unused grade school gymnasium. The program is designed to assist veterans exiting the military in their transition back into society with the use of vocational training, education, affordable housing and medical assistance. One of the main focuses will be tower farms to teach the veterans how to raise their own produce and market it for income. They anticipate that they can put approximately 125 towers in the gymnasium. They are requesting the Board sign a Letter of Support for the project to accompany their financing paperwork. Ellen Barber was instructed to draft the Letter of Support and send a copy to each of the commissioners as well as Deputy County Clerk Sandra Wilson. Once the letter is agreed upon, it will be presented to the Board on Board of County Commissioners Letterhead for their signatures.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. The West door on the Helvering Center was damaged this weekend due to the wind catching it & ripping off the hinges. She was instructed to contact Manko out of Manhattan , KS to come take a look at & repair if can. If door needs replaced instead of repaired, them will need to turn claim into KCAMP. Ashley did report that she got notification from PurpleWave that she did sell the red van for $4300. She has a 2002 Ford Cutaway van that she needs to sell also, the Board instructed her to put out for sealed bids first & then will do PurpleWave if does not meet value requirements. She reported she has been busy getting ready for her KDOT audit which will take place on May 1 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Ashley presented the menu review for their approval.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the Agency on Aging menu review. Unanimous.

Board briefly discussed transferring dollars from County General to Title IIIC to assist with the deficit. Per Tyler Boxberger with Reese & Novelly, there is no audit violation to transfer from General to other accounts, however, if an account ends in the negative it will be a problem. He recommended that whatever the Commissioners choose to do, they should do it by Resolution. Board will be doing more research into the budget issues and revisit this next week.

Marysville Mayor Carla Grund met with the Board to discuss the condition of S. 11th Road, Keystone Road & S. 12th Road. Mayor Grund presented appraised values and assessed values provided to her for 2018 from the Appraiser’s office. Mayor Grund pointed out that Marysville accounts for approximately 20% of the overall assessed valuation in the County, so therefore, feels that their contribution to the County taxes are significant compared to the remainder of the County. Commissioner Kickhaefer feels that since Marysville is the County seat that they have a responsibility to present well in all respects including the roads surrounding the town. Mayor Grund comes to the Board asking if there is any possibility to partner with the County, the City and the adjoining land owners to come up with a solution for these roads. There was much discussion regarding this. Commissioner Baier asked Mayor Grund “so what you are saying is that people outside of Marysville are not important?” Mayor Grund replied that is not at all what she is indicating, she just felt that since the City of Marysville contributes 20% of the assessed value to the County that the County should be willing to contribute to the maintenance of these roads. It is the understanding that Marysville Township is responsible for maintaining 12th Road and Keystone Road and the City should probably contact the Township to see if a partnership of sorts can be formed. Commissioner Bramhall feels that if the County steps in to contribute to this then every other town in the County that has a Township road bordering it will want assistance to maintain the roads as well.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to remove Jason & Kristen Heinen from the Neighborhood Revitalization Program due to the structure he put up is specifically for hay storage and there is an exemption available for hay storage that can be processed through the County Appraiser’s office. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to adjourn the meeting at 12:20 p.m.. Unanimous. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, May 6, 2019 starting at 8:30 a.m.