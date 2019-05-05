Heavy Rain & Severe Weather Possible This Week

Several rounds of showers and storms possible through Thursday. The best chances of rain appear to be later tonight through Thursday morning. Rainfall amounts generally from one to three inches are possible over the course of the event along with locally higher amounts. These rains could once again raise concerns of both river and flash flooding. Some storms during this period may also be severe and produce large hail and damaging winds.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop early this afternoon north of Interstate 80 then push to the southeast through the early evening hours. Some severe storms are possible.

