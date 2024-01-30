Beloit 5th Grade Teacher Awarded KAKE News Golden Apple Award

USD 273 – Beloit is proud to announce that 5th grade teacher Vicki Jackson has received the KAKE News Golden Apple Award on January 25th, 2024.

Since 2003, KAKE has presented more than 600 Golden Apple awards honoring teachers in KAKEland who are making a positive difference in our schools. This program gives local teachers community-wide recognition for the creative ways they support, motivate and encourage a lifetime of learning, in and out of the classroom.

Mrs. Jackson works very hard to make sure that all students are receiving a quality education with real world application.

Eligible nominees for the Golden Apple award include Pre-K through 12th-grade teachers in the KAKE viewing area who inspire and motivate students to great heights in education. KAKE News looks for individuals who demonstrate creative teaching, develop programs for our youth and/or any other activities that add greater value to learning, and/or have an exceptional attitude despite adversity.

Again, we are very proud of Mrs. Jackson, as we are of all of our faculty and staff that work so hard to ensure that all of our students receive the necessary education to be college and career ready, and frankly to be good quality citizens.

Thank you to KAKE News for recognizing Mrs. Jackson, and Thank you to all of the parents and patrons of USD 273 – Beloit for making Beloit Schools a great place to be.

A great education is everyone’s business.