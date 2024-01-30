Beloit 5th Grade Teacher Awarded KAKE News Golden Apple Award

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
1 min.
HomeKD Country 94 News

USD 273 – Beloit is proud to announce that 5th grade teacher Vicki Jackson has received the KAKE News Golden Apple Award on January 25th, 2024.

Since 2003, KAKE has presented more than 600 Golden Apple awards honoring teachers in KAKEland who are making a positive difference in our schools. This program gives local teachers community-wide recognition for the creative ways they support, motivate and encourage a lifetime of learning, in and out of the classroom.

Mrs. Jackson works very hard to make sure that all students are receiving a quality education with real world application.

Eligible nominees for the Golden Apple award include Pre-K through 12th-grade teachers in the KAKE viewing area who inspire and motivate students to great heights in education. KAKE News looks for individuals who demonstrate creative teaching, develop programs for our youth and/or any other activities that add greater value to learning, and/or have an exceptional attitude despite adversity.

Again, we are very proud of Mrs. Jackson, as we are of all of our faculty and staff that work so hard to ensure that all of our students receive the necessary education to be college and career ready, and frankly to be good quality citizens.

Thank you to KAKE News for recognizing Mrs. Jackson, and Thank you to all of the parents and patrons of USD 273 – Beloit for making Beloit Schools a great place to be.

A great education is everyone’s business.

Previous article
Officer-involved shooting in Wichita
Next article
Marshall County’s Got Talent Set Sunday
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

ROYALS OPENING DAY!

MLB: Twins at Royals [NO APPS/STREAMING]

Play Ball!

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Discover more from Sunflower State Radio

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading