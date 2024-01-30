Officer-involved shooting in Wichita

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
1 min.
HomeRegional News Headlines

SEDGWICK COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Monday morning at an apartment in Wichita, Kansas.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) requested the KBI conduct an investigation at around 2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 29. KBI agents responded to investigate.

At around 6:20 p.m., WPD officers arrived at an apartment at 8405 W. Central in Wichita, to check on 14-year-old Claude Hodges after his father called concerned for his welfare. When they arrived at the apartment they knocked and received no response. They observed a bullet hole in the apartment’s exterior wall and also found a fired bullet on the ground near the entrance.

WPD officers quickly obtained a key and entered the apartment. Upon entering they found a female subject, later identified as 43-year-old Kylee R. Hodges, of Wichita, holding a handgun. A shotgun was also nearby. Officers quickly withdrew from the apartment and notified negotiators.

Preliminary information indicates negotiators began talking with Hodges at around 8:20 p.m. A tactical team, comprised of both officers from the WPD and deputies from the SCSO, were called to the apartment at around 9:45 p.m. Discussions with Hodges continued for several hours in an effort to convince her to disarm and exit peacefully. At one point they convinced Hodges to come out of the apartment and leave her handgun on the ground outside, but she remained close to the gun.

At around 1:40 a.m., Hodges quickly picked up the handgun again, and advanced toward officers while pointing the firearm in their direction. Two SWAT officers from the WPD each fired one shot toward Hodges, striking her.

Medical aid was rendered, and EMS transported Hodges to a local hospital. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident. Once officers reentered the apartment, they discovered Claude Hodges in a bedroom deceased from a gunshot wound. Kylee Hodges underwent surgery and is expected to survive her injuries.

The WPD will continue to investigate the homicide of 14-year-old Claude Hodges. The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Once completed the findings will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney for review. The investigation is ongoing.

Previous article
KNDY Morning News – Tuesday Edition
Next article
Beloit 5th Grade Teacher Awarded KAKE News Golden Apple Award
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

ROYALS OPENING DAY!

MLB: Twins at Royals [NO APPS/STREAMING]

Play Ball!

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Discover more from Sunflower State Radio

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading