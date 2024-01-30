Marshall County’s Got Talent Set Sunday

By Derek Nester
Local high school students are sharing their talents to receive top honors at Marshall County’s Got Talent.

They will perform Sunday, February 4, at 6 p.m. at the Waterville Opera House. There is a $5 entry fee; admission is free for those 18 and under.

The event is sponsored by the Marshall County Arts Cooperative.

Singers, actors, dancers and musicians were invited to perform a solo or duet.

Those who accepted the challenge and who will perform Sunday night are Harmony Conti, Nathaniel Cook, Miles Felder, Carter Germann, Kayla Lyhane, Kloee Martin, Addy Rockwell, Garrett Staggs and Abigail Thorn.

“It’s a night to showcase the amazing talents of our high school students,” said Hannah Schroller-Simpson, the organization’s treasurer. “We invite the community to come out and support these young, talented performers.”

Prizes will be awarded to the top three contestants. First place will receive $150; second place $100; third place $50.

Three judges will determine the winners.

A People’s Choice winner will be announced, too. Audience members will vote for their favorite performer.

For more information people may call 785-859-4260.

