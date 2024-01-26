Fatal deputy-involved shooting in Sedgwick County

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
1 min.
HomeRegional News Headlines

SEDGWICK COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting that occurred early Thursday morning in Wichita, Kansas.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) requested the KBI conduct an investigation at around 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to investigate.

At around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, officers from the Wichita Police Department (WPD) initiated a vehicle pursuit near East Bayley and Schweiter Drive after they located a suspect operating a vehicle that was reported stolen at knifepoint earlier in the night. The vehicle’s driver was identified as Larry K. Armour, 43, of Wichita. The pursuit ended near East Harry St. and Green St., and Armour fled on foot.

Preliminary information indicates that then Armour entered a residence in the 2400 block of East Harry through the back entrance, while armed with a knife. A male resident, who was unacquainted with Armour, was inside.

A tactical team, comprised of both officers from the WPD, deputies from the SCSO, and crisis negotiators, quickly responded to the residence. Just before 1 a.m., members of the tactical team arrived on scene. Negotiations with Armour were attempted. Just after 3 a.m., a deputy from SCSO observed Armour through a window, standing over the innocent resident threatening him with a large knife and shouting that he would kill him. The deputy fired one shot striking Armour, and ending the hostage incident.

Medical aid was administered to Armour, and EMS transported him to a Wichita hospital. Despite life-saving measures, he died from his injuries. As a precaution, the male resident was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, but he was uninjured during the incident. No law enforcement officers were injured during the shooting.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney for review. This investigation is ongoing.

Previous article
Two arrested connected to Franklin County homicide
Next article
The Sports Ticket 1-26-24 HS PREVIEW-CHIEFS AT RAVENS PREVIEW-KU-KSU
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

ROYALS OPENING DAY!

MLB: Twins at Royals [NO APPS/STREAMING]

Play Ball!

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Discover more from Sunflower State Radio

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading