Fatal deputy-involved shooting in Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting that occurred early Thursday morning in Wichita, Kansas.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) requested the KBI conduct an investigation at around 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to investigate.

At around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, officers from the Wichita Police Department (WPD) initiated a vehicle pursuit near East Bayley and Schweiter Drive after they located a suspect operating a vehicle that was reported stolen at knifepoint earlier in the night. The vehicle’s driver was identified as Larry K. Armour, 43, of Wichita. The pursuit ended near East Harry St. and Green St., and Armour fled on foot.

Preliminary information indicates that then Armour entered a residence in the 2400 block of East Harry through the back entrance, while armed with a knife. A male resident, who was unacquainted with Armour, was inside.

A tactical team, comprised of both officers from the WPD, deputies from the SCSO, and crisis negotiators, quickly responded to the residence. Just before 1 a.m., members of the tactical team arrived on scene. Negotiations with Armour were attempted. Just after 3 a.m., a deputy from SCSO observed Armour through a window, standing over the innocent resident threatening him with a large knife and shouting that he would kill him. The deputy fired one shot striking Armour, and ending the hostage incident.

Medical aid was administered to Armour, and EMS transported him to a Wichita hospital. Despite life-saving measures, he died from his injuries. As a precaution, the male resident was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, but he was uninjured during the incident. No law enforcement officers were injured during the shooting.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney for review. This investigation is ongoing.