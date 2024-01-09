KDHE Announces Dereck Totten as Chief Medical Officer

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
1 min.
HomeRegional News Headlines

TOPEKA – Secretary Janet Stanek, Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), announced today that Dereck Totten, M.D., MPH, FAAFP, is the new Chief Medical Officer.

“Dr. Totten is a life-long Kansan and currently provides health care services to western Kansas,” said Secretary Janet Stanek. “His invaluable experience promises to bring an added lens to our work at KDHE, strengthening our commitment to our mission of protecting and improving the health and environment of all Kansans. We are delighted to be able to work with Dr. Totten so that he can continue his work in Colby and work with the team at KDHE as well.”

Since 2016, Dr. Totten has been at Citizens Health in Colby, KS, providing full-scope family medicine, including obstetrics. He also serves as the medical director for the Rural Health Clinic. Previously, Dr. Totten served as the Thomas County Health Officer, where he helped develop the maternal-fetal education program for the area. He has served as a board member for the Kansas Academy of Family Physicians, is a current member of the Kansas Board of Healing Arts Committee and sat on the panel to update the Kansas Crisis Standards of Care.

“I’m excited to bring my experience to the KDHE and the State of Kansas,” said Dereck Totten, M.D., MPH, FAAFP, Chief Medical Officer. “I see firsthand the importance that medicine and public health have on our communities, especially our rural communities. I look forward to working alongside the KDHE professionals and our partners and stakeholders across the state in my new role.”

Dr. Totten completed his medical degree at the University of Kansas School of Medicine on the Kansas City, KS and Wichita, KS campuses. He completed his Master of Public Health from the University of Kansas in Wichita, KS. His residency was completed at the Smoky Hill Family Medicine program in Salina, KS. The American Academy of Family Physicians awarded him the Degree of Fellow in 2023.

Previous article
Winter weather closes highways in north central Kansas
Next article
UPDATE: Fatal officer-involved shooting in Leavenworth
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

ROYALS OPENING DAY!

MLB: Twins at Royals [NO APPS/STREAMING]

Play Ball!

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!