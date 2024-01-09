KDHE Announces Dereck Totten as Chief Medical Officer

TOPEKA – Secretary Janet Stanek, Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), announced today that Dereck Totten, M.D., MPH, FAAFP, is the new Chief Medical Officer.

“Dr. Totten is a life-long Kansan and currently provides health care services to western Kansas,” said Secretary Janet Stanek. “His invaluable experience promises to bring an added lens to our work at KDHE, strengthening our commitment to our mission of protecting and improving the health and environment of all Kansans. We are delighted to be able to work with Dr. Totten so that he can continue his work in Colby and work with the team at KDHE as well.”

Since 2016, Dr. Totten has been at Citizens Health in Colby, KS, providing full-scope family medicine, including obstetrics. He also serves as the medical director for the Rural Health Clinic. Previously, Dr. Totten served as the Thomas County Health Officer, where he helped develop the maternal-fetal education program for the area. He has served as a board member for the Kansas Academy of Family Physicians, is a current member of the Kansas Board of Healing Arts Committee and sat on the panel to update the Kansas Crisis Standards of Care.

“I’m excited to bring my experience to the KDHE and the State of Kansas,” said Dereck Totten, M.D., MPH, FAAFP, Chief Medical Officer. “I see firsthand the importance that medicine and public health have on our communities, especially our rural communities. I look forward to working alongside the KDHE professionals and our partners and stakeholders across the state in my new role.”

Dr. Totten completed his medical degree at the University of Kansas School of Medicine on the Kansas City, KS and Wichita, KS campuses. He completed his Master of Public Health from the University of Kansas in Wichita, KS. His residency was completed at the Smoky Hill Family Medicine program in Salina, KS. The American Academy of Family Physicians awarded him the Degree of Fellow in 2023.