LEAVENWORTH COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man killed Saturday night in an officer-involved shooting in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Micheal L. Mills, 44, of Indianola, Iowa, was shot during the incident, and later died at a local hospital.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be presented to the Leavenworth County Attorney for review.

This investigation is ongoing.

