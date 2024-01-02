Riley County Police Make Arrest On Attempted Murder Warrant

Marc Oliver was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on December 30, 2023, around 10:15 PM. Oliver was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for attempted murder in the 1st degree, aggravated battery, criminal discharge of a firearm, and probation violation.

In the early morning on October 21, 2023, the Riley County Police Department Communication Center received several 911 calls reporting gunfire. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 2 male victims with gunshot wounds. A 3rd male victim later arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound from the incident.

Within a week of the shooting, detectives arrested Cordarius Gowdy, 21, of Ogden, Damerius McGee, 18, of Ogden, and Christopher Stowers, 21, of Manhattan on probable cause offenses of attempted first-degree murder (x3), aggravated battery (x3), and one count of firing into an occupied dwelling.

Oliver was issued total bond of $1,000,000. All four suspects remain confined in the Riley County Jail.