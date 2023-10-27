Three Arrested After Weekend Shooting – Attempt to Locate Additional Subject

Three local men have been arrested for attempted murder after a shooting at a house party Saturday.

Cordarius Gowdy, 21, of Ogden, Damerius McGee, 18, of Ogden and Christopher Stowers, 21, of Manhattan were each arrested today on probable cause offenses of attempted first-degree murder (x3), aggravated battery (x3), and one count of firing into an occupied dwelling.

On October 21, 2023, around 2:50 a.m., the Riley County Police Department Communication Center received several 911 calls reporting gunfire. When officers arrived on scene, they found 2 male victims with gunshot wounds. A 3rd male victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound from the incident.

Gowdy, McGee, and Stowers were each issued a total bond of $1 Million and are confined in the Riley County Jail.

We need your help finding Marc Oliver, 18, of Manhattan (pictured) in connection to the shooting. He is believed to be armed and dangerous. Do not approach him if seen. If you have any information on Oliver’s whereabouts, please contact the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. In an emergency call 911. You can submit tips online here: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=353#