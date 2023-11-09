Rollover Semi Crash on U.S. Highway 36 Reported Wednesday In Marshall County

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a single-vehicle injury crash on U.S. Highway 36 at approximately 10:38 Wednesday morning.

According to the KHP, Jeffrey E. Davis, age 51, of Topeka was traveling westbound just past 19th Terrace when he lost control of his 2008 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, crossing the center line and entering the south ditch.

He then struck a post, continued moving south, and struck a field access drive then overturned.

Davis was transported to Community Memorial Healthcare in Marysville with suspected minor injury. The crash report indicates that Davis was not wearing a seatbelt.