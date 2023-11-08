Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update – 11/8/2023
848: Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 News, Weather & Sports Update – 11/8/2023
Less than 1 min.
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
REGIONAL NEWS
Governor Kelly Announces More than $10M to Build Community Multi-Purpose Facilities, Expand Access to Child Care
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund today announced the first round of Capital Projects Fund Accelerator (CPF Accelerator) awards, which...
― Advertisement ―
LOCAL NEWS
Survey to begin Monday on U.S. 24 in Clay County
Beginning Monday, Nov. 13, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) plans to begin a field survey to gather information necessary for proposed bridge replacements...
― Advertisement ―
REGIONAL SPORTS
Sporting KC defender Logan Ndenbe suffers season-ending knee injury
Sporting Kansas City defender Logan Ndenbe has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee and will miss the remainder of...
NEWS PODCASTS
277: KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 11/8/2023
KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports - 11/8/2023
― Advertisement ―