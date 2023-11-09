Former U.S. Postal worker sentenced for mail crime

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
1 min.
HomeRegional News Headlines

WICHITA, KAN. – A former U.S. Postal Service worker was sentenced to 24 months of probation for criminal conduct related to her employment.

According to court documents, Tammy L. Frink, 50, of Beardsley, Kansas, pleaded guilty to one count of opening of mail by a postal employee.

On September 21, 2022, Frink, while working at a post office in McDonald, Kansas, opened a sealed greeting card destined for an address in Missouri. Frink did not have authority or permission to open the piece of mail.

Frink was ordered to serve 60 hours of community service and to pay a total restitution of $1,686, with the U.S. Postal Service receiving $1,075 and $611 to five individuals who were victims in other instances of mail theft linked to Frink.

“This sentence represents our commitment to work with our law enforcement partners to maintain the integrity and trust in the U.S. Mail,” said Ryan Petry, Acting Special Agent in Charge, United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General, Central Area Field Office. “The majority of postal employees are hard-working public servants dedicated to moving mail to its proper destination. The USPS OIG, along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, remains committed to safeguarding the U.S. Mail and ensuring the accountability and integrity of U.S. Postal Service employees.”

The U.S. Postal Service – Office of the Inspector General investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster prosecuted the case.

Previous article
KNDY Morning News – Thursday Edition
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.