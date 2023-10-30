Sporting earns emphatic 4-1 win over St. Louis in Game 1 of First Round series

By Sam Kovzan – Sporting Kansas City

Four different goal scorers powered Sporting Kansas City to victory in a devastating 4-1 away win over archrival St. Louis City SC in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round Best-of-3 series on Sunday night at cold and rainy CityPark.

Logan Ndenbe, Remi Walter and Gadi Kinda bagged sensational first-half goals before Daniel Salloi sealed the emphatic result with a 61st-minute finish as an unplayable Sporting side collected its third road playoff win ever and its first since 2011. The dominant performance saw Manager Peter Vermes’ men score the second-most goals by a visiting team in the 28-year history of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and leave St. Louis with the heaviest defeat of its inaugural MLS season.

With a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 matchup, Sporting will play for a series-clinching victory next Sunday, Nov. 5, when the rivals meet again for an all-important Game 2 at Children’s Mercy Park. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. CT with live coverage on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV and a limited number of tickets available online at SeatGeek. Vermes deployed a lineup that featured two changes from Wednesday’s dramatic Wild Card match against the San Jose Earthquakes. Kinda started in place of fellow Designated Player Erik Thommy, while winger Khiry Shelton replaced club captain Johnny Russell. Both fresh faces to the XI would impact the game significantly, as Shelton recorded an assist and Kinda became the first player in club history to amass three goal contributions (one goal, two assists) in a playoff match. The visitors created a scare for the zealous home crowd in the 12th minute, cleverly attacking down the left side of the penalty area through Kinda, Salloi and Alan Pulido, but the final product failed to test St. Louis goalkeeper Roman Burki. A moment later, Shelton did well to preserve possession and elude a tackler in the box before finding Salloi, whose low drive skipped across the wet turf and wide of the mark. Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia, a hero in Wednesday’s shootout win over San Jose, was summoned to action for the first time on 21 minutes, dropping instinctively to cast aside Indiana Vassilev’s venomous long-range blast after a St. Louis set piece was only partially cleared. The hosts had another dangerous set piece opportunity go begging shortly thereafter as Eduard Lowen’s driven delivery fizzed wide of the far post.

Ndenbe fired Sporting ahead in spectacular fashion, dispatching his first goal as a professional from 20 yards out in the 27th minute. Receiving a pass in a central area, Pulido drifted left and spread a pass wide to the 23-year-old Belgian, who took a settling touch before picking out the top right corner with a heat-seeking rocket that left Burki firmly beaten. It was Sporting’s first road playoff goal in the first half since 2003 and gave the club its first playoff lead away from home since 2015.

Sporting’s advantage lasted just 1 minute and 53 seconds. St. Louis restored parity near the half-hour mark through center back Tim Parker, who slotted low across Melia after Sporting failed to repel Vassilev’s out-swinging corner kick. The equalizer rejuvenated CityPark and St. Louis could have surged in front a few minutes later, but Melia stretched out to produce a smart save on Joao Klauss’ piledriver.

Vermes’ men enjoyed their best three-minute stretch of the season with another pair of sublime strikes in the 36th and 39th minutes that stunned CityPark into silence, save a section of joyful Sporting supporters in the upper deck. Walter vaulted Sporting back into the lead with a pinpoint finish from the top of the box, bagging his first playoff goal off an assist from Salloi, who kept the ball alive after St. Louis had initially cut out Pulido’s cross and Kinda’s instinctive shot at close range. Salloi now has six goal contributions in the MLS Cup Playoffs—second on the team behind Graham Zusi’s—as well as 19 goal contributions this season in all competitions, tied with Pulido for the team lead.