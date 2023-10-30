KVA Announces 2023 State All Tournament Teams

October 29, 2023, Topeka, KS – The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2023 State All Tournament Teams selected during the Kansas State High School Activities Association’s State Championship held on October 27 and 28. A State All-Tournament Team was selected for each classification and each is comprised of 12 players.
CLASS 6A
|NAME
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|SCHOOL
|Ashlyn Blazer
|6’1”
|MB
|JR
|Mill Valley
|Kaitlyn Burke
|5’11”
|OH
|SR
|Mill Valley
|Janelle Green **
|5’9”
|S/RS
|SR
|Blue Valley North
|Jillian Huckabey **
|6’1”
|OH
|SR
|Olathe Northwest
|Jada Ingram *
|6’1”
|MB
|SR
|Washburn Rural
|Saida Jacobs
|6’1”
|MB
|JR
|Mill Valley
|Peyton Kubik
|6’1”
|OH
|FR
|Blue Valley West
|Jenna McClure
|5’8”
|OH
|JR
|Blue Valley North
|Alex Myers
|6’1”
|RS
|JR
|Blue Valley West
|Logan Parks **
|6’0”
|S/RS
|JR
|Blue Valley North
|Skyler Pierce **
|6’3”
|OH
|SR
|Olathe Northwest
|Emmy Sher
|5’10”
|L
|SR
|Olathe Northwest
CLASS 5A
|NAME
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|SCHOOL
|Willow Deckinger
|5’3”
|L
|SR
|Andover Central
|Shannon Frakes
|6’0”
|S/OH
|SR
|Spring Hill
|Alea Goolsby *
|5’10”
|OH
|JR
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|Brooklyn Gormley **
|6’1”
|MH
|SR
|Topeka-Seaman
|Tatum Grimes *
|6’3”
|MH
|SR
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|Reagan McGivern
|6’2”
|MH
|JR
|Topeka-Seaman
|Reese Messer **
|5’11”
|S
|JR
|St. James Academy
|Maegan Mills *
|6’1”
|OH
|JR
|Topeka-Seaman
|Gracie Morrow *
|6’0”
|OH
|SR
|Maize South
|Keilah Rivers
|5’10”
|OH
|SR
|Spring Hill
|Kelsey Schenck
|5’11”
|S
|SR
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|Camdyn Stucky
|6’3”
|S
|SR
|Maize South
CLASS 4A
|NAME
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|SCHOOL
|Jacqueline Corcoran **
|5’10”
|OH
|SR
|Circle
|Brooke Doile
|5’8”
|MH/OH
|SO
|McPherson
|Hayden Grimes
|5’9”
|OH
|SO
|Andale
|Lauren Lopez **
|5’9”
|OH
|JR
|Bishop Miege
|Ava Martin **
|5’9”
|S
|SR
|Bishop Miege
|Kenzy McArtor
|6’0”
|OH
|JR
|Clearwater
|Cora Miller
|5’9”
|L
|SR
|Holton
|Alex Romero
|5’7”
|S
|SR
|McPherson
|Ava Romero
|5’9”
|MH/OH
|SO
|McPherson
|Grace Rowland *
|5’9”
|OH
|SR
|Andale
|Hailey Sword
|5’10”
|OH
|SR
|Louisburg
|Kirston Verhulst
|5’9”
|OPP
|JR
|Bishop Miege
CLASS 3A
|NAME
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|SCHOOL
|Jailyn Adolph
|5’5”
|L
|SR
|Cheney
|Alex Bittner *
|5’8”
|OH
|SR
|Cheney
|Katja Blanchat
|6’0”
|MH
|JR
|Smoky Valley
|Ella Bolan
|5’11”
|OH/MB
|JR
|Silver Lake
|Mylie Brown *
|5’9”
|OH
|SR
|Beloit
|Addison Budke **
|6’0”
|OH
|JR
|Beloit
|Cy Rae Campbell ***
|5’11”
|MB
|SR
|Heritage Christian
|Hope Duncan *
|5’8”
|OH
|SR
|Smoky Valley
|Anna Schenk
|5’7”
|S
|SR
|Heritage Christian
|Grace Schmedding
|6’0”
|OH
|SR
|Heritage Christian
|Rachel Van Gorp ***
|5’9”
|OH
|SR
|Heritage Christian
|Sarah Wehrli
|5’6”
|S
|SR
|Silver Lake
CLASS 2A
|NAME
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|SCHOOL
|Emily Bainter
|5’9”
|OH
|JR
|Hoxie
|Tori Brown
|5’2”
|L
|SR
|Maranatha Christian
|Suttyn Harris *
|5’11”
|OH/MB
|SO
|Inman
|Camryn Hutchinson **
|5’5”
|S
|SR
|Smith Center
|Gracie Kirchhoff *
|5’8”
|OH
|SR
|Smith Center
|Dalanie Meek
|5’8”
|MH
|JR
|St. Mary’s Colgan
|Delana Murk
|5’8”
|OH
|SR
|Valley Heights
|Kinley Rogers
|5’8”
|MH
|SR
|Hoxie
|Savannah Shahan *
|5’11”
|OH/MH
|SR
|Hillsboro
|Amyah Werth
|5’5”
|L
|FR
|Hillsboro
|Zaylee Werth *
|6’1”
|OH/MH
|SR
|Hillsboro
|Kenna Woods
|5’10”
|OH
|SO
|Inman
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
|NAME
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|SCHOOL
|Audrey Arnold
|5’10”
|S/OPP
|SO
|Central Christian Acad.
|Cayln Baker
|5’6”
|MH
|SO
|Clifton-Clyde
|Oen Deters *
|5’7”
|OH
|JR
|Centralia
|Alaina Eck *
|5’5”
|OH
|SR
|Little River
|Kami Grasser
|5’6”
|OH
|SR
|Little River
|Jacelyn Huelskamp
|5’6”
|L
|SR
|South Gray
|Makiah Kliesen
|5’11”
|MH
|SO
|Spearville
|Tatum Kramer
|5’8”
|S
|JR
|Centralia
|Abby Micek
|5’9”
|MH
|SR
|Rawlins County
|Aubrey Olander *
|6’1”
|MH
|SR
|Little River
|Allie Reed
|5’10”
|OH
|JR
|South Gray
|Shea Wurtz
|5’9”
|OH
|SR
|Clifton-Clyde
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
|NAME
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|SCHOOL
|Carlie Brummer
|5’9”
|OH
|JR
|St. John’s/Tipton
|Mary Carman
|5’3”
|L
|SO
|Wallace County
|Jaelyn Daily
|5’8”
|RS
|JR
|Wallace County
|Aubrey Gengler
|5’9”
|S
|SR
|St. John’s/Tipton
|Saige Hadley **
|5’9”
|OH/MB
|JR
|Lebo
|Abi Jones *
|5’5”
|S
|JR
|Lebo
|Anna Jueneman
|5’7”
|OH
|JR
|Hanover
|Tessa Lohse
|5’5”
|L
|SR
|Hanover
|Audrey Peek **
|5’8”
|OH/MB
|SR
|Lebo
|Aubree Richardson
|6’2”
|MB/S
|SR
|Wallace County
|Kaydence Schotte
|5’7”
|S
|SR
|Hanover
|Karoline Schroeder *
|5’6”
|OH
|SR
|Wheatland-Grinnell
* indicates selected in previous year(s)