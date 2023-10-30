KVA Announces 2023 State All Tournament Teams

By Derek Nester
October 29, 2023, Topeka, KS – The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2023 State All Tournament Teams selected during the Kansas State High School Activities Association’s State Championship held on October 27 and 28. A State All-Tournament Team was selected for each classification and each is comprised of 12 players.

CLASS 6A

NAME HEIGHT POSITION YEAR SCHOOL
Ashlyn Blazer 6’1” MB JR Mill Valley
Kaitlyn Burke 5’11” OH SR Mill Valley
Janelle Green ** 5’9” S/RS SR Blue Valley North
Jillian Huckabey ** 6’1” OH SR Olathe Northwest
Jada Ingram * 6’1” MB SR Washburn Rural
Saida Jacobs 6’1” MB JR Mill Valley
Peyton Kubik 6’1” OH FR Blue Valley West
Jenna McClure 5’8” OH JR Blue Valley North
Alex Myers 6’1” RS JR Blue Valley West
Logan Parks ** 6’0” S/RS JR Blue Valley North
Skyler Pierce ** 6’3” OH SR Olathe Northwest
Emmy Sher 5’10” L SR Olathe Northwest

 

CLASS 5A

NAME HEIGHT POSITION YEAR SCHOOL
Willow Deckinger 5’3” L SR Andover Central
Shannon Frakes 6’0” S/OH SR Spring Hill
Alea Goolsby * 5’10” OH JR St. Thomas Aquinas
Brooklyn Gormley ** 6’1” MH SR Topeka-Seaman
Tatum Grimes * 6’3” MH SR St. Thomas Aquinas
Reagan McGivern 6’2” MH JR Topeka-Seaman
Reese Messer ** 5’11” S JR St. James Academy
Maegan Mills * 6’1” OH JR Topeka-Seaman
Gracie Morrow * 6’0” OH SR Maize South
Keilah Rivers 5’10” OH SR Spring Hill
Kelsey Schenck 5’11” S SR St. Thomas Aquinas
Camdyn Stucky 6’3” S SR Maize South

 

CLASS 4A

NAME HEIGHT POSITION YEAR SCHOOL
Jacqueline Corcoran ** 5’10” OH SR Circle
Brooke Doile 5’8” MH/OH SO McPherson
Hayden Grimes 5’9” OH SO Andale
Lauren Lopez ** 5’9” OH JR Bishop Miege
Ava Martin ** 5’9” S SR Bishop Miege
Kenzy McArtor 6’0” OH JR Clearwater
Cora Miller 5’9” L SR Holton
Alex Romero 5’7” S SR McPherson
Ava Romero 5’9” MH/OH SO McPherson
Grace Rowland * 5’9” OH SR Andale
Hailey Sword 5’10” OH SR Louisburg
Kirston Verhulst 5’9” OPP JR Bishop Miege

 

CLASS 3A

NAME HEIGHT POSITION YEAR SCHOOL
Jailyn Adolph 5’5” L SR Cheney
Alex Bittner * 5’8” OH SR Cheney
Katja Blanchat 6’0” MH JR Smoky Valley
Ella Bolan 5’11” OH/MB JR Silver Lake
Mylie Brown * 5’9” OH SR Beloit
Addison Budke ** 6’0” OH JR Beloit
Cy Rae Campbell *** 5’11” MB SR Heritage Christian
Hope Duncan * 5’8” OH SR Smoky Valley
Anna Schenk 5’7” S SR Heritage Christian
Grace Schmedding 6’0” OH SR Heritage Christian
Rachel Van Gorp *** 5’9” OH SR Heritage Christian
Sarah Wehrli 5’6” S SR Silver Lake

 

CLASS 2A

NAME HEIGHT POSITION YEAR SCHOOL
Emily Bainter 5’9” OH JR Hoxie
Tori Brown 5’2” L SR Maranatha Christian
Suttyn Harris * 5’11” OH/MB SO Inman
Camryn Hutchinson ** 5’5” S SR Smith Center
Gracie Kirchhoff * 5’8” OH SR Smith Center
Dalanie Meek 5’8” MH JR St. Mary’s Colgan
Delana Murk 5’8” OH SR Valley Heights
Kinley Rogers 5’8” MH SR Hoxie
Savannah Shahan * 5’11” OH/MH SR Hillsboro
Amyah Werth 5’5” L FR Hillsboro
Zaylee Werth * 6’1” OH/MH SR Hillsboro
Kenna Woods 5’10” OH SO Inman

 

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

NAME HEIGHT POSITION YEAR SCHOOL
Audrey Arnold 5’10” S/OPP SO Central Christian Acad.
Cayln Baker 5’6” MH SO Clifton-Clyde
Oen Deters * 5’7” OH JR Centralia
Alaina Eck * 5’5” OH SR Little River
Kami Grasser 5’6” OH SR Little River
Jacelyn Huelskamp 5’6” L SR South Gray
Makiah Kliesen 5’11” MH SO Spearville
Tatum Kramer 5’8” S JR Centralia
Abby Micek 5’9” MH SR Rawlins County
Aubrey Olander * 6’1” MH SR Little River
Allie Reed 5’10” OH JR South Gray
Shea Wurtz 5’9” OH SR Clifton-Clyde

 

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

NAME HEIGHT POSITION YEAR SCHOOL
Carlie Brummer 5’9” OH JR St. John’s/Tipton
Mary Carman 5’3” L SO Wallace County
Jaelyn Daily 5’8” RS JR Wallace County
Aubrey Gengler 5’9” S SR St. John’s/Tipton
Saige Hadley ** 5’9” OH/MB JR Lebo
Abi Jones * 5’5” S JR Lebo
Anna Jueneman 5’7” OH JR Hanover
Tessa Lohse 5’5” L SR Hanover
Audrey Peek ** 5’8” OH/MB SR Lebo
Aubree Richardson 6’2” MB/S SR Wallace County
Kaydence Schotte 5’7” S SR Hanover
Karoline Schroeder * 5’6” OH SR Wheatland-Grinnell

 

* indicates selected in previous year(s)

