Three Injured In Overnight Shooting In Manhattan

Three people were injured after a shooting in the 400 block of Bluemont early this morning.

The Riley County Police Department Communication Center received several 911 calls around 2:50 a.m. reporting gunfire. When officers arrived on scene, they found 2 male victims with gunshot wounds. A 3rd male victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound from the incident. All injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The victims ages are 16, 19, and 19.

Through further investigation officers determined a large house party in the same location occurred during the shooting.

Bluemont was closed between 4th and 6th street for about 3 hours but has since reopened. You may see law enforcement presence continue in the area as the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information you can contact RCPD at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. You can submit tips online here: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=353# Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward up to $1,000.