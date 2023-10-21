Three Injured In Overnight Shooting In Manhattan

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Less than 1 min.
Three people were injured after a shooting in the 400 block of Bluemont early this morning.

The Riley County Police Department Communication Center received several 911 calls around 2:50 a.m. reporting gunfire. When officers arrived on scene, they found 2 male victims with gunshot wounds. A 3rd male victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound from the incident. All injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The victims ages are 16, 19, and 19.

Through further investigation officers determined a large house party in the same location occurred during the shooting.

Bluemont was closed between 4th and 6th street for about 3 hours but has since reopened. You may see law enforcement presence continue in the area as the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information you can contact RCPD at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. You can submit tips online here: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=353#  Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward up to $1,000.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

