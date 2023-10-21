Death investigation after standoff in Stanton County

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
1 min.
HomeRegional News Headlines

STANTON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating the death of a man who is thought to have shot himself during a standoff with law enforcement in Johnson City, Kansas.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, at around 3:50 a.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance to conduct the investigation. KBI agents responded.

Preliminary information indicates that on Friday, Oct. 20, around 5:15 p.m., a female juvenile arrived at the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office to report physical injuries she received during a recent altercation.

At approximately, 5:30 p.m., two deputies arrived at 308 E. Trude Ave., Trailer #8, in Johnson City, attempting to question the suspect, 45-year-old Ricky L. Thompson. Thompson lived at the residence. Thompson would not answer the door but deputies could hear him inside. A search warrant was obtained and a key was provided to deputies. When Thompson refused to come out, they attempted to enter, but he blocked the door and began threatening deputies.

Deputies retreated from the trailer’s entrance. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol’s (KHP) Special Response Team arrived on scene to assist.

For many hours law enforcement negotiated with Thompson, attempting to convince him to come out. At one point during the incident Thompson stood in the doorway yelling, and KHP fired a less-than-lethal munition toward him, but missed. Later during the incident, the door to the trailer was breached using an armored vehicle, and a phone was thrown inside to try to improve communications.

After a while Thompson became quiet, so a drone was used to view inside the residence. Drone footage indicated Thompson was injured in a back bedroom. KHP cleared the trailer and EMS rendered aid to Thompson, who appeared to have suffered a single gunshot wound to his head.

A firearm was located next to Thompson. No law enforcement officers discharged their firearms during the incident.

Thompson was transported to the Stanton County Hospital just before 4:10 a.m. He was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing.

Previous article
KNDY Area High School Football Playoff Matchups
Next article
Three Injured In Overnight Shooting In Manhattan
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 102.5 & 106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.