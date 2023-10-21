Death investigation after standoff in Stanton County

STANTON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating the death of a man who is thought to have shot himself during a standoff with law enforcement in Johnson City, Kansas.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, at around 3:50 a.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance to conduct the investigation. KBI agents responded.

Preliminary information indicates that on Friday, Oct. 20, around 5:15 p.m., a female juvenile arrived at the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office to report physical injuries she received during a recent altercation.

At approximately, 5:30 p.m., two deputies arrived at 308 E. Trude Ave., Trailer #8, in Johnson City, attempting to question the suspect, 45-year-old Ricky L. Thompson. Thompson lived at the residence. Thompson would not answer the door but deputies could hear him inside. A search warrant was obtained and a key was provided to deputies. When Thompson refused to come out, they attempted to enter, but he blocked the door and began threatening deputies.

Deputies retreated from the trailer’s entrance. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol’s (KHP) Special Response Team arrived on scene to assist.

For many hours law enforcement negotiated with Thompson, attempting to convince him to come out. At one point during the incident Thompson stood in the doorway yelling, and KHP fired a less-than-lethal munition toward him, but missed. Later during the incident, the door to the trailer was breached using an armored vehicle, and a phone was thrown inside to try to improve communications.

After a while Thompson became quiet, so a drone was used to view inside the residence. Drone footage indicated Thompson was injured in a back bedroom. KHP cleared the trailer and EMS rendered aid to Thompson, who appeared to have suffered a single gunshot wound to his head.

A firearm was located next to Thompson. No law enforcement officers discharged their firearms during the incident.

Thompson was transported to the Stanton County Hospital just before 4:10 a.m. He was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing.