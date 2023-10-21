KNDY Area High School Football Playoff Matchups

The following teams from the KNDY coverage area will be playing this upcoming Friday for high school football playoffs. Games are scheduled for a 7 PM kickoff unless noted.

8-MAN DIVISION II

Hanover (4-4) at Lakeside (6-2)

St. John’s/Tipton (2-6) at Frankfort (6-2)

Wakefield (1-7) at Axtell (8-0)

Blue Valley (4-4) at Osborne (7-1)

8-MAN DIVISION I

Hill City (5-3) at Clifton-Clyde (6-2) [6 PM]

1A

Oskaloosa (3-5) at Centralia (7-1)

Troy (4-4) at Jeff Co. North (7-1)

Whitewater-Remington (2-6) at Valley Heights (6-2)

2A

Atchison Co. Comm. (4-4) at Sabetha (7-1)

Pleasant Ridge (2-6) at Nemaha Central (8-0)

3A

Clearwater (2-6) at Clay Center (7-1)

Marysville (3-5) at Hesston (4-4) – On 1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY

Concordia (2-6) at Wichita Collegiate (7-1)

Chapman (3-5) at Rock Creek (5-3)

4A

El Dorado (0-8) at Wamego (6-2)

Arkansas City (1-7) at Abilene (6-2)