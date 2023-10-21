KNDY Area High School Football Playoff Matchups

The following teams from the KNDY coverage area will be playing this upcoming Friday for high school football playoffs. Games are scheduled for a 7 PM kickoff unless noted.
Hanover (4-4) at Lakeside (6-2)
St. John’s/Tipton (2-6) at Frankfort (6-2)
Wakefield (1-7) at Axtell (8-0)
Blue Valley (4-4) at Osborne (7-1)
Hill City (5-3) at Clifton-Clyde (6-2) [6 PM]
Oskaloosa (3-5) at Centralia (7-1)
Troy (4-4) at Jeff Co. North (7-1)
Whitewater-Remington (2-6) at Valley Heights (6-2)
Atchison Co. Comm. (4-4) at Sabetha (7-1)
Pleasant Ridge (2-6) at Nemaha Central (8-0)
Clearwater (2-6) at Clay Center (7-1)
Marysville (3-5) at Hesston (4-4) – On 1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY
Concordia (2-6) at Wichita Collegiate (7-1)
Chapman (3-5) at Rock Creek (5-3)
El Dorado (0-8) at Wamego (6-2)
Arkansas City (1-7) at Abilene (6-2)