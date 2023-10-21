KSHSAA Post-Season Football Brackets Released

The Kansas State High School Activities Association today released the 2023 high school football post-season brackets for a classifications.
- 6-PLAYER BRACKET
- Championship: Nov. 25th @ Dodge City Memorial Stadium
- 8-PLAYER DIVISION II BRACKET
- Championship: Nov. 25th @ Fischer Field in Newton
- 8-PLAYER DIVISION I BRACKET
- Championship: Nov 25th @ Fischer Field in Newton
- CLASS 1A BRACKET
- Championship: Nov. 25th @ Fort Hays State University
- CLASS 2A BRACKET
- Championship: Nov. 25th @ Salina District Stadium
- CLASS 3A BRACKET
- Championship: Nov. 25th @ Hutchinson Community College
- CLASS 4A BRACKET
- Championship: Nov. 25th @ Hummer Sports Park in Topeka
- CLASS 5A BRACKET
- Championship: Nov. 25th @ Pittsburg State University
- CLASS 6A BRACKET
- Championship: Nov. 25th @ Emporia State University