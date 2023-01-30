Travel Tips for KC Football Fans Heading to Phoenix

The largest airport near State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX). The sooner you can book, the better as last-minute air travel can be much more expensive. Be advised that in looking for airfare and hotel prices, you may see offers that are scams. A trusted travel agent/advisor can help you search for the best travel itinerary to fit your plans and budget.
Flight availability and pricing is likely to vary rapidly based on demand, but flights out of Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) to Phoenix, leaving February 10th and returning the 13th, were available as of Sunday night in limited quantities for a little over $400 on a discount airline to a range of $650-$930/person and up on other carriers. Departures from Kansas City International Airport (MCI) for the same time frame ranged from about $360 to $700/person. Availability will become more limited and prices are likely to rise as game day approaches.
- Windshield Wiper Blades – Worn, cracked or rigid windshield wiper blades will not adequately remove rain, grime and other debris that can obscure driver vision. If the wiper blades are sufficiently deteriorated, the metal wiper blade frame could contact and damage the windshield.
- Tire Pressure – Check and adjust tire pressure, including the spare. Always inflate tires to the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended settings located on the driver’s door jamb or in the vehicle owner’s manual – not the maximum pressure molded on the side of the tire.
- Tire Tread – Check the tread depth by inserting a quarter upside down into a tire groove with Washington’s head facing outward. The tread should cover part of Washington’s head. If any of the area above Washington’s head is visible, it’s time to start shopping for new tires.
- Battery – Have your battery checked, especially if it is over three years old. Winter’s cold breaks down the battery internally and accelerates the rate of corrosion on battery terminals.
- Winter Vehicle Emergency Kit – When driving long distances in winter weather conditions, pack an emergency kit before heading out. Include deicer, shovel, ice scraper, sand or kitty litter (for traction), a blanket, extra gloves and hat, non-perishable snacks and water, and have a backup power source for your cell phone, if you need to call for help.
Work with a travel advisor – Given the staffing challenges that continue to disrupt air travel, flight delays or cancellations are not uncommon. A trusted advisor can help you explore options, book the best deals and advocate on your behalf should any issues arise, ensuring the best possible travel experience from beginning to end.
Book early – Flights, hotels, car rentals will be at a premium. The earlier you book the better to lock in favorable rates and take advantage of discounts for pre-paying.
Protect your investment – Consider travel insurance. A solid policy provides a safety net should something unexpected happen ahead of or during your trip. Policies vary. Talk to your travel advisor about options. They know you, your trip, your budget and your specific needs and can easily walk you through what travel insurance policy makes the most sense.
Protect your ID – In addition to protecting physical documents such as your passport, travelers should take extra steps to avoid identity theft, an inconvenience at any time but especially when traveling. AAA members get FREE ProtectMYID® identify theft protection, fueled by Experian, with their membership, and it is one of our most valued offerings.
Track your luggage – Pack peace of mind by including a tracking device in your luggage. That way, if your luggage does not arrive when you do, at least you will be able to see where it is and ensure its safe return. Trackers such as the Chipolo are available in any AAA Retail location or online at Shop.ClubAlliance.AAA.com.