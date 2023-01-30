KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Local NewsKNDY News

Dr. Rice Named New Chief Of Staff At Community Memorial Healthcare

By: Derek Nester

Date:

MARYSVILLE – Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH), Marysville, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Cheryl Rice, FACS, as medical

Chief of Staff, effective January 1, 2023.
The chief of staff position is a two-year, rotating term filled by CMH staff physicians. The chief of medical staff assists in communicating the activities and concerns of the hospital administration, nursing, and patient care services with the medical staff (and vice versa); reports the needs and policies of the medical staff to the board of directors and the chief executive officer; presides and oversees medical staff meetings; and serves as a spokesperson for the medical staff in professional and public relations.

“This is a learning experience for me,” said Dr. Rice in regards to her new position. “I hope to gain some knowledge as to the business side of our hospital, and I hope to strengthen our hospital and its relationship with the community and its employees.”

Dr. Rice said she intends to listen to others and look out for the best interests of the organization by looking for areas of improvement and implementing change, if necessary.

Dr. Rice is a graduate of Inman High School. She received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Tabor College before receiving her medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine. Following medical school, Dr. Rice had a five-year surgical residency at the St. Louis School of Medicine. She is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS), board-certified in surgery, and is a member of the American Society of Breast Surgeons. Before coming to CMH, Dr. Rice practiced general surgery in Lawrence with a special emphasis on breast surgery. She was also previously medical director for general surgery in Lawrence from 2012 to 2017.

Dr. Rice has been practicing in Marysville for nearly five years. She uses the operating room at CMH for surgical procedures, and sees patients for surgical consultation in her surgeon’s clinic on the CMH hospital campus in Marysville.

“I like to be hands on and enjoy surgery itself,” she said. “I like to fix things and help people feel better.”

Dr. Rice lives in the Oketo area with her husband, Eric Albrecht, and their four children, Katherine, 10, Brantley, 9, Isaac, 6, and Zoey, 3.

In her spare time, Dr. Rice likes to be outside as much as possible, she said. “I personally enjoy cooking, crocheting, and gardening. As a family, we enjoy working with our animals and being outside exploring nature.” Dr. Rice and her family are members of the Oketo Methodist Church, were involved in foster care for two years, and are members of the Balderson Boosters 4-H Club.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

