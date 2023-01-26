KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Local SportsKNDY Sports

Hiawatha Invitational Basketball Tournament Update – 1/26/2023

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Play in the 2023 Hiawatha Girls Invitational Basketball Tournament started Tuesday, with top seed Jackson Heights getting the 54-44 win over 6-seed Concordia. Second seed Lafayette fell to 5-seed St. Mary’s 61-50. Third seed Hiawatha defeated Marysville 41-21.

Second round action gets underway on Thursday, as the Marysville Lady Bulldogs face Jackson Heights at 6 p.m., a game you can hear live on 1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY. St. Mary’s will face Hiawatha at 7:30 p.m. as well. On the consolation side of the bracket, Concordia will face Lafayette at 4:30 p.m.

With a win, Marysville will play for the championship Saturday at 1:30 p.m., with a loss they will play for 3rd place at 12:00 p.m. in Hiawatha. All Marysville High School games will be broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY as well as our website and mobile app.

Sasse Steps Downs as Smith Center Football Coach
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Coach’s Corner: Washington County Boys Basketball with Bobby Smith – 1/26/2023

Sunflower State Radio -
Coach’s Corner: Valley Heights Boys Basketball with Cale Green – 1/26/2023

Sunflower State Radio -
Coach's Corner: Valley Heights Boys Basketball with Cale Green - 1/26/2023

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

