Hiawatha Invitational Basketball Tournament Update – 1/26/2023

Play in the 2023 Hiawatha Girls Invitational Basketball Tournament started Tuesday, with top seed Jackson Heights getting the 54-44 win over 6-seed Concordia. Second seed Lafayette fell to 5-seed St. Mary’s 61-50. Third seed Hiawatha defeated Marysville 41-21.

Second round action gets underway on Thursday, as the Marysville Lady Bulldogs face Jackson Heights at 6 p.m., a game you can hear live on 1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY. St. Mary’s will face Hiawatha at 7:30 p.m. as well. On the consolation side of the bracket, Concordia will face Lafayette at 4:30 p.m.

With a win, Marysville will play for the championship Saturday at 1:30 p.m., with a loss they will play for 3rd place at 12:00 p.m. in Hiawatha. All Marysville High School games will be broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY as well as our website and mobile app.