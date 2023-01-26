Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 1/23/2023

- Advertisement -

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, member, Jon Ungerer, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting. Commissioner Blaske was absent.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to appoint Commissioner Bramhall as chairman for commissioner meetings until further notice. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the minutes of the 01/17/23 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting as amended. Motion passed 2-0.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. Greg Meyer and Glen Griffee from Walnut Township met with the Board to discuss the haul route for the transmission line and the apparent violation which occurred.

Lance Jones with Murphy Tractor and Nick Stringer with Foley were present for the discussion of the recent motor grader bids. 2023 CAT 140 motor grader from Foley was bid in the amount of $388,619.00 with a delivery date of 3/15/2023. 2023 John Deere 670GP motor grader from Murphy Tractor was bid in the amount of $388,489.00 with a delivery date of May of 2023. After much discussion, the Board chose to go with the low bid of $388,489 from Murphy Tractor.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the purchase of a 2023 John Deere 670GP motor grader from Murphy Tractor in the amount of $388,489.00 with a buy back amount of $109,200 for a final cost of $279,289. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the following purchase order. Motion passed 2-0.

Murphy Tractor & Equipment, Topeka, KS

For supplies

$1,445.25-Solid Waste Fund-P.O. #109405

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker met with the Board to fulfill the Memorandum of Understanding requirements advising them of $6,394.00 being retained for 2023 expenses from commercial vehicle renewals in December.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve a fund transfer to correct ARPA interest double entry. Motion passed 2-0.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker advised the Board that Hannah Largen will begin getting $100/mo from motor vehicle as she is now performing title approvals.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker informed the Board that Angie Price was nominated by the democratic party to take over the duties of County Treasurer upon Ms. Ellenbecker’s retirement at the end of February. County Treasurer asked the Board to consider paying Ms. Price for her accumulated and unused vacation time.

After much discussion, Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve paying Angie Price for her accumulated vacation pay upon taking over as the newly appointed County Treasurer and to develop a policy moving forward to address this in the future. Motion passed 2-0.

Robert Wilson, Walnut Township stopped into the meeting to discuss the recent haul route infraction.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Motion passed 2-0.

Network Computer Solutions

For computer cables & labor to install

$1,610.39-Appraiser’s Fund-P.O. #6777

Elizabeth Olson, Hiawatha, KS

For Contract attorney

$2,300.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6809

GlaxoSmithKline

For private vaccines

$4,991.38-Health Fund-P.O. #6817

Government Forms & Supplies

For 25 canvas jackets

$3,275.00-Register of Deeds Fund-P.O. #6856

Eakes Office Solutions

For Sharp BP-70C31 color copier

$6,889.00-Register of Deeds Fund-P.O. #6857

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the following Home Sewer bill to be paid out of the appropriate fund. Motion passed 2-0.

Kansas State Treasurer General Obligation bond payment $9,886.95

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the vouchers as presented and issued manual warrants. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – payroll with the Board and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:25 a.m. Motion passed 2-0.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

10:30 – 11:15 a.m. ZOOM call with Jay Herrmann of AHRS (via Zoom), Commissioners Bramhall & Ungerer, County Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla and Robert McLaughlin with Kansas Main Street to further discuss the floor plans for the new health department.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve payroll as presented. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to adjourn the meeting at 11:42 a.m. Motion passed 2-0. Commissioner Ungerer will not be in attendance next week and Commissioner Blaske is still out with injuries, thus, there will be no way to conduct a meeting. County Clerk will monitor the need for a meeting and IF a meeting is needed, will arrange for a shortened meeting which would allow Commissioner Blaske to join via telephone.