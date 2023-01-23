KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Regional NewsKansas News

Multiple sheriff’s deputies shot in officer-involved shooting

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

FORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday morning in Dodge City, Kansas. Three deputies were shot, and a Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) trooper was injured during the fatal shooting.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office requested the KBI conduct an investigation at approximately 9:20 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to investigate.

Preliminary information indicates that deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office observed a blue Toyota Tundra driving through Minneola, Kansas. The Tundra matched the description of a vehicle connected to a double homicide in Phoenix, Arizona. When deputies initiated a traffic stop, the female driver and her male passenger, who was later identified as Leroy D. Malone, 39, of Phoenix, Arizona, fled prompting a vehicle pursuit. The vehicles headed north on U.S. Highway 283 into Ford County, where deputies from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office and the KHP joined the pursuit. Deputies and troopers deployed stop sticks to try to slow the truck, and a deputy from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office used a maneuver to force the truck into the ditch.

After the vehicle came to rest east of the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and 113 Road in Dodge City, gunfire was exchanged. Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Ford County Sheriff’s Office discharged their firearms. A handgun was recovered from inside the truck.

Leroy Malone was hit multiple times by gunfire, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The female subject received multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita where she is in critical condition.

Two deputies from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office were shot. One deputy was transported to a Wichita hospital with serious gunshot wounds. He is currently in the intensive care unit. The second deputy was treated for shrapnel injuries and has been released from an area hospital.

A deputy from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office was shot twice, and was transported to a Wichita hospital. He is currently in serious condition. A KHP trooper was bit by a police K-9 during the shooting incident. He underwent surgery, and is in good condition.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be presented to the Ford County Attorney for review.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
1-23-23 HS RECAP-CHIEFS-MAHOMES INJURY-BENGALS FAVORITE-KU-KSU
Next article
Royals acquire two pitchers from Minnesota for outfielder Michael A. Taylor
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Royals acquire two pitchers from Minnesota for outfielder Michael A. Taylor

Derek Nester -
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals announced...

1-23-23 HS RECAP-CHIEFS-MAHOMES INJURY-BENGALS FAVORITE-KU-KSU

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8234472-1-23-23-hs-recap-chiefs-mahomes-injury-bengals-favorite-ku-ksu

January 23rd

Sunflower State Radio -
A recap of championship action in the TVL tournament

Norton County Community Foundation to Hire an Executive Director

Derek Nester -
Norton, Kansas, January 2023 – Norton County Community Foundation...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.