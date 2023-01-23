KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Professional SportsKansas City Royals

Royals acquire two pitchers from Minnesota for outfielder Michael A. Taylor

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced tonight that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk and right-handed pitcher Steven Cruz from the Minnesota Twins for outfielder Michael A. Taylor. Sisk has been assigned to Triple-A Omaha and Cruz has been assigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Kansas City’s Major League Reserve List is now at 39.

In 50 appearances between Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul in 2022, Sisk, 25, went 5-1 with a 1.57 ERA (11 ER in 63.0 IP), 76 strikeouts (10.9 K/9) and just 2 home runs allowed (0.3 HR/9). At the 2021 Trade Deadline, Sisk was acquired by Minnesota in a three-player trade that sent J.A. Happ to St. Louis. He was originally selected by the Cardinals in the 16th round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of College of Charleston (S.C.). In 150 career appearances in the minors, the left hander owns a 2.69 ERA (62 ER in 207.2 IP) and 236 strikeouts (10.2 K/9).

Cruz, 23, who is listed at 6-foot-6, recorded 4 saves and 72 strikeouts in a career-high 56.0 innings (11.6 K/9) across 46 appearances at Double-A Wichita in 2022. He was signed by the Twins as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2017. In 120 career appearances (7 starts) in the minors, Cruz has recorded 259 strikeouts in 192.1 innings (12.1 K/9).

Taylor, who will turn 32 years old before Opening Day, combined to hit .249 with 21 home runs in two seasons with the Royals. In 2021, the center fielder earned his first Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Multiple sheriff’s deputies shot in officer-involved shooting
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Multiple sheriff’s deputies shot in officer-involved shooting

Derek Nester -
FORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI)...

1-23-23 HS RECAP-CHIEFS-MAHOMES INJURY-BENGALS FAVORITE-KU-KSU

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8234472-1-23-23-hs-recap-chiefs-mahomes-injury-bengals-favorite-ku-ksu

January 23rd

Sunflower State Radio -
A recap of championship action in the TVL tournament

Norton County Community Foundation to Hire an Executive Director

Derek Nester -
Norton, Kansas, January 2023 – Norton County Community Foundation...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.