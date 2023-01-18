KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Hutchinson Correctional Facility Resident Death

By: Derek Nester

~HCF Resident Juan Caballeros-Yescas died in cell~

HUTCHINSON, KAN. – Hutchinson Correctional Facility (HCF) resident Juan Caballeros-Yescas died Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. Mr. Caballeros-Yescas was pronounced deceased by medical staff. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. A preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Caballeros-Yescas, 30, was serving a 270-month sentence, based on convictions in Sedgwick County, Kansas of First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery, and three counts of Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon.

The Hutchinson Correctional Facility is the state’s third largest facility. Serving only adult males the facility capacity is 1,788 residents.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

