Hutchinson Correctional Facility Resident Death

HUTCHINSON, KAN. – Hutchinson Correctional Facility (HCF) resident Juan Caballeros-Yescas died Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. Mr. Caballeros-Yescas was pronounced deceased by medical staff. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. A preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Caballeros-Yescas, 30, was serving a 270-month sentence, based on convictions in Sedgwick County, Kansas of First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery, and three counts of Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon.

The Hutchinson Correctional Facility is the state’s third largest facility. Serving only adult males the facility capacity is 1,788 residents.