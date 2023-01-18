KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Regional NewsKansas News

Boys State of Kansas Taking Registrations for 2023 Session

By: Derek Nester

Date:

January 18, 2023 — The American Legion Boys State of Kansas is taking registrations for its 2023 session. The event is scheduled to be held Sunday, June 4, through Saturday, June 10, at Kansas State University in Manhattan. This will be the program’s 31st consecutive session at KSU and 85th overall.

Traditionally, Kansas Boys State is for individuals who will complete their junior year of high school in the spring just prior to the start of each session. However, the ALBSK program will again expand the pool of registrants for this year’s session to include those who will complete their sophomore year of high school this spring.

The American Legion Boys State of Kansas program provides a relevant, interactive, problem-solving experience in leadership and teamwork that develops self-identity, promotes mutual respect and instills civic responsibility to inculcate a sense of individual obligation to community, state and nation. Boys State is a “learning by doing” political exercise that simulates elections, political parties and government at the state, county and local levels, providing opportunities to lead under pressure, showcasing character and working effectively within a team. It’s also an opportunity to gain pride and respect for government, and the price paid by members of the military to preserve democracy.

The cost to attend the Boys State of Kansas program is $350; however, in many instances, sponsors pay the majority of the fees, with the delegate or his family paying $50. Those wishing to attend the program should visit ksbstate.org to register. The deadline to register to guarantee a spot in the 2023 program is Sunday, April 30; registrations are accepted after that date on a space-available basis.

Potential sponsors, such as American Legion posts, civic organizations, businesses, clubs and interested individuals should visit ksbstate.org/sponsor-a-delegate. Questions? Contact the ALBSK at info@ksbstate.org or (785) 550-6492.

