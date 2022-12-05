Norton Bluejays Set For 2022 Topside Tipoff Thursday Thru Saturday In Goodland

- Advertisement -

The 2022 Topside Tipoff basketball tournament gets underway on Thursday, with the Norton boys facing Ulysses at 3:00 p.m. in the auxiliary gym at Goodland. With a win, Norton would face the winner of Goodland vs. Lakin at 9:00 p.m. on Friday in Max Jones Fieldhouse. With a loss, Norton will face the loser of Goodland vs. Lakin in the auxiliary gym at 9:00 p.m. Friday.

The Lady Jays will face Lakin at 5:00 p.m. Thursday in the auxiliary gym, and with a win the girls would face the winner of Goodland vs. Ulysses in Max Jones Fieldhouse at 7:00 p.m. Friday. A loss would have the girls facing the loser of Goodland vs. Ulysses in the auxiliary gym at 7:00 p.m. Friday.

Classic Hits KQNK will have complete play-by-play coverage of both the Boys & Girls in the Topside Tipoff. Stay with KQNK.com for updates on game times throughout the tournament.

Brackets are listed below, please add 1 hour to all start times to adjust to central time. Click on each bracket to make the image larger.