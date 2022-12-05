KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

Local SportsKQNK Sports

Norton Bluejays Set For 2022 Topside Tipoff Thursday Thru Saturday In Goodland

By: Derek Nester

Date:

The 2022 Topside Tipoff basketball tournament gets underway on Thursday, with the Norton boys facing Ulysses at 3:00 p.m. in the auxiliary gym at Goodland. With a win, Norton would face the winner of Goodland vs. Lakin at 9:00 p.m. on Friday in Max Jones Fieldhouse. With a loss, Norton will face the loser of Goodland vs. Lakin in the auxiliary gym at 9:00 p.m. Friday.

The Lady Jays will face Lakin at 5:00 p.m. Thursday in the auxiliary gym, and with a win the girls would face the winner of Goodland vs. Ulysses in Max Jones Fieldhouse at 7:00 p.m. Friday. A loss would have the girls facing the loser of Goodland vs. Ulysses in the auxiliary gym at 7:00 p.m. Friday.

Classic Hits KQNK will have complete play-by-play coverage of both the Boys & Girls in the Topside Tipoff. Stay with KQNK.com for updates on game times throughout the tournament.

Brackets are listed below, please add 1 hour to all start times to adjust to central time. Click on each bracket to make the image larger.

Previous article
Goodland man pleads no contest to involuntary manslaughter, child abuse in 2020 death of infant
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
