Twin Valley League 8-Man All-League Honors Announced

By: Derek Nester

8-MAN 1ST TEAM OFFENSE
Skill – Issac Detwiler – Senior – Axtell
Skill – Brandon Schmelzle – Sophomore – Axtell
Skill – Trent Long – Junior – Clifton-Clyde
Skill – Payton LeDuc – Senior – Washington County
Skill – Josh Zarybnicky – Senior – Hanover
Skill – Eli Broxterman – Sophomore – Axtell
Skill – Grady Buessing – Junior – Axtell
Line – Owen Strathman – Senior – Axtell
Line – Grant Buessing – Junior – Axtell
Line – Seth LeClair – Senior – Clifton-Clyde

8-MAN 2ND TEAM OFFENSE
Skill – Mason Slater – Senior – Clifton-Clyde
Skill – Lane Loiseau – Sophomore – Frankfort
Skill – Trenton Zenger – Senior – Washington County
Skill – Landon Schreiber – Junior – Blue Valley
Skill – Drayden Reed – Junior – Clifton-Clyde
Skill – Wes Anderson – Freshman – Frankfort
Line – Quentin Rhoades – Senior – Washington County
Line – Xander Hull – Senior – Frankfort
Line – Kansas Damman – Senior – Clifton-Clyde
Line – Sawyer Deters – Junior – Axtell

8-MAN 1ST TEAM DEFENSE
Line – Josh Zarybnicky – Senior – Hanover
Line – Seth LeClair – Senior – Clifton-Clyde
Line – Owen Strathman – Senior – Axtell
Line – Sawyer Deters – Junior – Axtell
Back – Eli Broxterman – Sophomore – Axtell
Back – Mason Slater – Senior – Clifton-Clyde
Back – Brandon Schmelzle – Sophomore – Axtell
Back – Trent Long – Junior – Clifton-Clyde
Back – Issac Detweiler – Senior – Axtell

8-MAN 2nd TEAM DEFENSE
Back – Cole Meyer – Senior – Hanover
Back – Chase Bruna – Senior – Hanover
Back – Brock Burgman – Senior – Blue Valley
Back – Skyler Zoeller – Senior – Blue Valley
Back – Oliver Nobert – Sophomore – Clifton-Clyde
Back – Trenton Zenger – Senior – Washington County
Back – Jaydon Otott – Senior – Washington County
Back – Wyatt Keller – Junior – Frankfort
Line – Quentin Rhoades – Senior – Washington County
Line – Grant Buessing – Junior – Axtell
Line – Matt Kern – Senior – Washington County

8-MAN HONORABLE MENTION
Evan Buessing – Senior – Axtell
Landon Sump – Sophomore – Blue Valley
Bryce Hoeltzel – Senior – Blue Valley
Colby Garrison – Senior – Clifton-Clyde
Van Crowley – Senior – Doniphan West
Kelby Windmeyer – Sophomore – Doniphan West
Kody Goff – Senior – Doniphan West
Branden Simmons – Senior – Doniphan West
Trent Hardin – Sophomore – Frankfort
Camron Jueneman – Sophomore – Hanover
Gavin Turk – Junior – Linn
Miles Miller – Junior – Washington County
Joe Kern – Junior – Washington County

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

