Twin Valley League 8-Man All-League Honors Announced

8-MAN 1ST TEAM OFFENSE
Skill – Issac Detwiler – Senior – Axtell
Skill – Brandon Schmelzle – Sophomore – Axtell
Skill – Trent Long – Junior – Clifton-Clyde
Skill – Payton LeDuc – Senior – Washington County
Skill – Josh Zarybnicky – Senior – Hanover
Skill – Eli Broxterman – Sophomore – Axtell
Skill – Grady Buessing – Junior – Axtell
Line – Owen Strathman – Senior – Axtell
Line – Grant Buessing – Junior – Axtell
Line – Seth LeClair – Senior – Clifton-Clyde
8-MAN 2ND TEAM OFFENSE
Skill – Mason Slater – Senior – Clifton-Clyde
Skill – Lane Loiseau – Sophomore – Frankfort
Skill – Trenton Zenger – Senior – Washington County
Skill – Landon Schreiber – Junior – Blue Valley
Skill – Drayden Reed – Junior – Clifton-Clyde
Skill – Wes Anderson – Freshman – Frankfort
Line – Quentin Rhoades – Senior – Washington County
Line – Xander Hull – Senior – Frankfort
Line – Kansas Damman – Senior – Clifton-Clyde
Line – Sawyer Deters – Junior – Axtell
8-MAN 1ST TEAM DEFENSE
Line – Josh Zarybnicky – Senior – Hanover
Line – Seth LeClair – Senior – Clifton-Clyde
Line – Owen Strathman – Senior – Axtell
Line – Sawyer Deters – Junior – Axtell
Back – Eli Broxterman – Sophomore – Axtell
Back – Mason Slater – Senior – Clifton-Clyde
Back – Brandon Schmelzle – Sophomore – Axtell
Back – Trent Long – Junior – Clifton-Clyde
Back – Issac Detweiler – Senior – Axtell
8-MAN 2nd TEAM DEFENSE
Back – Cole Meyer – Senior – Hanover
Back – Chase Bruna – Senior – Hanover
Back – Brock Burgman – Senior – Blue Valley
Back – Skyler Zoeller – Senior – Blue Valley
Back – Oliver Nobert – Sophomore – Clifton-Clyde
Back – Trenton Zenger – Senior – Washington County
Back – Jaydon Otott – Senior – Washington County
Back – Wyatt Keller – Junior – Frankfort
Line – Quentin Rhoades – Senior – Washington County
Line – Grant Buessing – Junior – Axtell
Line – Matt Kern – Senior – Washington County
8-MAN HONORABLE MENTION
Evan Buessing – Senior – Axtell
Landon Sump – Sophomore – Blue Valley
Bryce Hoeltzel – Senior – Blue Valley
Colby Garrison – Senior – Clifton-Clyde
Van Crowley – Senior – Doniphan West
Kelby Windmeyer – Sophomore – Doniphan West
Kody Goff – Senior – Doniphan West
Branden Simmons – Senior – Doniphan West
Trent Hardin – Sophomore – Frankfort
Camron Jueneman – Sophomore – Hanover
Gavin Turk – Junior – Linn
Miles Miller – Junior – Washington County
Joe Kern – Junior – Washington County