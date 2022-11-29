KBCA Preseason Rankings Released

GIRLS RANKINGS
6A Girls
1 Washburn Rural
2 Blue Valley North
3 Shawnee Mission West
4 Blue Valley
5 Olathe North
6 Olathe West
7 Shawnee Mission Northwest
8 Topeka High
9 Wichita Heights
10 Derby
5A Girls
1 St. Thomas Aquinas
2 Andover
3 Lansing
4 St. James Academy
5 Emporia
6 Salina Central
7 Andover Central
8 Bishop Carroll
9 Topeka Seaman
10 Maize South
4A Girls
1 Bishop Miege
2 Wamego
3 McPherson
4 Hugoton
5 Andale
6 Eudora
7 Wellington
8 Rock Creek
9 Clay Center
10 Clearwater
3A Girls
1 Goodland
2 Silver Lake
3 Phillipsburg
4 Sabetha
5 Nemaha Central
6 Cheney
7 Colby
8 Halstead
9 Southeast of Saline
10 Eureka
2A Girls
1 Elbing- Berean Academy
2 Smith Center
3 Garden Plain
4 Jackson Heights
5 St. Mary’s Colgan
6 Valley Heights
7 Sterling
8 Remington
9 Hillsboro
10 Bluestem
1A-Div 1 Girls
1 Little River
2 Centralia
3 Osborne
4 Pretty Prairie
5 Hodgeman County
6 Clifton-Clyde
7 Olpe
8 Central Plains
9 South Gray
10 Burlingame
1A-Div 2 Girls
1 Hanover
2 Lebo
3 Attica
4 Hutchinson-Central Christian
5 Ashland
6 Golden Plains
7 Coldwater-South Central
8 Ingalls
9 St. Paul
10 Wheatland/Grinnell
BOYS RANKINGS
6A Boys
1 Wichita Heights
2 Blue Valley Northwest
3 Olathe West
4 Lawrence
5 Blue Valley North
6 Derby
7 Lawrence Free State
8 Olathe Northwest
9 Shawnee Mission Northwest
10 Manhattan
5A Boys
1 Andover
2 Maize South
3 Highland Park
4 Kapaun Mt. Carmel
5 St. Thomas Aquinas
6 St. James Academy
7 De Soto
8 Andover Central
9 Topeka West
10 Basehor -Linwood
4A Boys
1 Eudora
2 Bishop Miege
3 Topeka Hayden
4 Abilene
5 McPherson
6 Buhler
7 Clay Center
8 Wamego
9 Hugoton
10 Andale
3A Boys
1 Hesston
2 Southeast of Saline
3 Cheney
4 Sabetha
5 Osage City
6 Wichita Collegiate
7 Galena
8 Nemaha Central
9 Wellsville
10 Haven
2A Boys
1 Hillsboro
2 Hays – Thomas More Prep
3 Moundridge
4 Inman
5 Ellinwood
6 Wabaunsee
7 Lyndon
8 Bennington
9 St. Mary’s Colgan
10 Wichita Independent
1A-Div 1-Boys
1 Olpe
2 Macksville
3 South Gray
4 Centralia
5 Burlingame
6 Troy
7 Meade
8 Little River
9 Wichita Classical School
10 Clifton-Clyde
1A-Div 2-Boys
1 Greeley County
2 Northern Valley
3 Hanover
4 Bucklin
5 Pawnee Heights
6 Dighton
7 Waverly
8 Attica
9 Cunningham
10 Caldwell