High School Sports

KBCA Preseason Rankings Released

By: Derek Nester

GIRLS RANKINGS

6A Girls
1 Washburn Rural
2 Blue Valley North
3 Shawnee Mission West
4 Blue Valley
5 Olathe North
6 Olathe West
7 Shawnee Mission Northwest
8 Topeka High
9 Wichita Heights
10 Derby

5A Girls
1 St. Thomas Aquinas
2 Andover
3 Lansing
4 St. James Academy
5 Emporia
6 Salina Central
7 Andover Central
8 Bishop Carroll
9 Topeka Seaman
10 Maize South

4A Girls
1 Bishop Miege
2 Wamego
3 McPherson
4 Hugoton
5 Andale
6 Eudora
7 Wellington
8 Rock Creek
9 Clay Center
10 Clearwater

3A Girls
1 Goodland
2 Silver Lake
3 Phillipsburg
4 Sabetha
5 Nemaha Central
6 Cheney
7 Colby
8 Halstead
9 Southeast of Saline
10 Eureka

2A Girls
1 Elbing- Berean Academy
2 Smith Center
3 Garden Plain
4 Jackson Heights
5 St. Mary’s Colgan
6 Valley Heights
7 Sterling
8 Remington
9 Hillsboro
10 Bluestem

1A-Div 1 Girls
1 Little River
2 Centralia
3 Osborne
4 Pretty Prairie
5 Hodgeman County
6 Clifton-Clyde
7 Olpe
8 Central Plains
9 South Gray
10 Burlingame

1A-Div 2 Girls
1 Hanover
2 Lebo
3 Attica
4 Hutchinson-Central Christian
5 Ashland
6 Golden Plains
7 Coldwater-South Central
8 Ingalls
9 St. Paul
10 Wheatland/Grinnell

BOYS RANKINGS

6A Boys
1 Wichita Heights
2 Blue Valley Northwest
3 Olathe West
4 Lawrence
5 Blue Valley North
6 Derby
7 Lawrence Free State
8 Olathe Northwest
9 Shawnee Mission Northwest
10 Manhattan

5A Boys
1 Andover
2 Maize South
3 Highland Park
4 Kapaun Mt. Carmel
5 St. Thomas Aquinas
6 St. James Academy
7 De Soto
8 Andover Central
9 Topeka West
10 Basehor -Linwood

4A Boys
1 Eudora
2 Bishop Miege
3 Topeka Hayden
4 Abilene
5 McPherson
6 Buhler
7 Clay Center
8 Wamego
9 Hugoton
10 Andale

3A Boys
1 Hesston
2 Southeast of Saline
3 Cheney
4 Sabetha
5 Osage City
6 Wichita Collegiate
7 Galena
8 Nemaha Central
9 Wellsville
10 Haven

2A Boys
1 Hillsboro
2 Hays – Thomas More Prep
3 Moundridge
4 Inman
5 Ellinwood
6 Wabaunsee
7 Lyndon
8 Bennington
9 St. Mary’s Colgan
10 Wichita Independent

1A-Div 1-Boys
1 Olpe
2 Macksville
3 South Gray
4 Centralia
5 Burlingame
6 Troy
7 Meade
8 Little River
9 Wichita Classical School
10 Clifton-Clyde

1A-Div 2-Boys
1 Greeley County
2 Northern Valley
3 Hanover
4 Bucklin
5 Pawnee Heights
6 Dighton
7 Waverly
8 Attica
9 Cunningham
10 Caldwell

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

