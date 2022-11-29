Chiefs at Broncos December 11th Moved To 3:05 PM Kickoff

The Week 14 Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers game on Sunday, December 11 will be played at 7:20 PM CT on NBC and the Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos game will move to 3:05 PM CT on CBS, the NFL announced today.
The following is the final Week 14 NFL schedule (all times CT):
Thursday, December 8, 2022
- Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams 7:15 PM Prime Video
Sunday, December 11, 2022
- New York Jets at Buffalo Bills 12:00 PM CBS
- Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals 12:00 PM CBS
- Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys 12:00 PM FOX
- Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 12:00 PM FOX
- Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants 12:00 PM FOX
- Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers 12:00 PM CBS
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans 12:00 PM CBS
- Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos 3:05 PM CBS
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers 3:25 PM FOX
- Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks 3:25 PM FOX
- Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers 7:20 PM NBC
Monday, December 12, 2022
- New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals 7:15 PM ESPN
Week 14 Byes: Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders