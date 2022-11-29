KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs at Broncos December 11th Moved To 3:05 PM Kickoff

By: Derek Nester

Date:

The Week 14 Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers game on Sunday, December 11 will be played at 7:20 PM CT on NBC and the Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos game will move to 3:05 PM CT on CBS, the NFL announced today.

The following is the final Week 14 NFL schedule (all times CT):

Thursday, December 8, 2022

  • Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams 7:15 PM Prime Video

Sunday, December 11, 2022

  • New York Jets at Buffalo Bills 12:00 PM CBS
  • Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals 12:00 PM CBS
  • Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys 12:00 PM FOX
  • Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 12:00 PM FOX
  • Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants 12:00 PM FOX
  • Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers 12:00 PM CBS
  • Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans 12:00 PM CBS
  • Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos 3:05 PM CBS
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers 3:25 PM FOX
  • Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks 3:25 PM FOX
  • Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers 7:20 PM NBC

Monday, December 12, 2022

  • New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals 7:15 PM ESPN

Week 14 Byes: Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

