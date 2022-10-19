KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

High School Sports

KSHSAA Releases Sub-State Volleyball Brackets

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Sub-State assignments/tournaments
56 sub-state tournaments will be conducted on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22. The winner of each sub-state tournament will advance to the state tournament on October 28-29.

  • Classes 6A, 5A and 4A will have 36 schools in each class. These schools have been divided into 2 groups of 18 on a geographical basis. Each group of 18 schools will conduct 4 sub-state tournaments (2 5-team tournaments and 2 4-team tournaments). The top 4 seeds will host a tournament.
  • Class 3A will have 64 schools and Class 2A will have 65 schools (1A coop). These schools will conduct 8 sub-state tournaments of 8 schools (1 sub-state tournaments of 9 schools @ 2A). Class 1A DI will have 54 schools (2 sub-state tournaments of 6 schools and 6 sub-state tournaments of 7 schools). Class 1A DII will have 53 schools (5 sub-state tournaments of 7 schools and 3 sub-state tournaments of 6 schools).
  • Brackets/Seeding: 6A, 5A, 4A Tournaments = Monday, October 17 @ 10:00 a.m. ; 3A, 2A, 1A DI and 1A DII Tournaments = Wednesday, October 19 @ 10:00 a.m. Brackets will be posted when tournaments are seeded.
  • Format/Time: Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 1A DI and 1A DII tournaments will be conducted on one court. Play- in matches in 6A, 5A and 4A will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the 4 team brackets beginning in all tournaments at 2:00 p.m. Classes 3A and 2A will be played on 2 courts, starting no earlier than 2:00 p.m. One sub-state in Class 2A will have 9 schools and feed-in matches (#8 & #9) will begin at 1 PM. Classes 1A DI and 1A DII will begin play at 1:00 p.m.
  • Results: Complete results will be posted online Saturday evening, October 22, when received from the tournament manager.
  • State Brackets: Posted online Sunday, October 23 @ https://www.kshsaa.org/Public/Volleyball/State.cfm

 

CLASS 6A SUB-STATES
(Saturday, October 22)

Seeding Manager: Angelo Giacalone, Shawnee Mission Northwest HS
Gardner Edgerton HS; Kansas City-JC Harmon HS; Kansas City-Wyandotte HS; Olathe East HS; Olathe North HS; Olathe Northwest HS; Olathe South HS; Olathe West HS; Overland Park-Blue Valley HS; Overland Park-Blue Valley North HS; Overland Park-Blue Valley Northwest HS; Overland Park-Blue Valley West HS; Shawnee Mission East HS; Shawnee Mission North HS; Shawnee Mission Northwest HS; Shawnee Mission South HS; Shawnee Mission West HS; Shawnee-Mill Valley HS;

Seeding Manager: Kyle Haught, Wichita-Southeast HS
Derby HS; Dodge City HS; Garden City HS; Haysville Campus HS; Junction City HS; Lawrence HS; Lawrence-Free State HS; Liberal HS; Manhattan HS; Topeka HS; Topeka-Washburn Rural HS; Wichita-East HS; Wichita-Heights HS; Wichita-North HS; Wichita-Northwest HS; Wichita-South HS; Wichita-Southeast HS; Wichita-West HS;

CLASS 6A STATE TOURNAMENT – SALINA-TONY’S PIZZA EVENT CENTER
Kasey Hanney, Manager

 

CLASS 5A SUB-STATES
(Saturday, October 22)

Seeding Manager: Doug Hitchcock, Bonner Springs HS
Basehor-Linwood HS; Bonner Springs HS; De Soto HS; Kansas City-FL Schlagle HS; Kansas City-Piper HS; Kansas City-Sumner Academy; Kansas City-Turner HS; Kansas City-Washington HS; Lansing HS; Leavenworth HS; Lenexa-St. James Academy; Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest HS; Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas HS; Pittsburg HS; Spring Hill HS; Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights HS; Topeka-Highland Park HS; Topeka-Seaman HS;

Seeding Manager: Tony Douglas, CAA, Goddard-Eisenhower HS
Andover Central HS; Andover HS; Arkansas City HS; Emporia HS; Goddard HS; Goddard-Eisenhower HS; Great Bend HS; Hays HS; Hutchinson HS; Maize HS; Maize South HS; Newton HS; Salina-Central HS; Salina-South HS; Topeka West HS; Valley Center HS; Wichita-Bishop Carroll HS; Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel HS;

CLASS 5A STATE TOURNAMENT – SALINA-TONY’S PIZZA EVENT CENTER
Kasey Hanney, Manager

 

CLASS 4A SUB-STATES
(Saturday, October 22)

Seeding Manager: Bobby Taul, Topeka-Hayden HS
Altamont-Labette County HS; Atchison HS; Baldwin HS; Chanute HS; Coffeyville-Field Kindley HS; Eudora HS; Fort Scott HS; Holton HS; Independence HS; Iola HS; Louisburg HS; Ottawa HS; Paola HS; Parsons HS; Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege HS; Tonganoxie HS; Topeka-Hayden HS; Wamego HS;

Seeding Manager: John Coslett, Towanda-Circle HS
Abilene HS; Andale HS; Augusta HS; Buhler HS; Chapman HS; Clay Center Community HS; Clearwater HS; El Dorado HS; Hugoton HS; McPherson HS; Mulvane HS; Pratt HS; Rose Hill HS; St. George-Rock Creek HS; Towanda-Circle HS; Ulysses HS; Wellington HS; Winfield HS;

CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT – HUTCHINSON COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Josh Gooch, Manager

 

CLASS 3A SUB-STATES
(Saturday, October 22)

Eureka HS – Joe Thornburg, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Burlington HS; Eureka HS; Fredonia HS; Garnett-Anderson County HS; Humboldt HS; LaCygne-Prairie View HS; Neodesha HS; Osawatomie HS;

Frontenac HS – Bill Sullivan, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Baxter Springs HS; Caney Valley HS; Cherryvale HS; Columbus HS; Frontenac HS; Galena HS; Girard HS; Riverton HS;

Goodland HS – Marty Lehman, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Cimarron HS; Colby HS; Goodland HS; Holcomb HS; Kismet-Southwestern Heights HS; Lakin HS; Norton Community HS; Scott Community HS;

Kingman HS – Roland Van Wyhe (CMAA), Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Anthony/Harper-Chaparral HS; Cheney HS; Douglass HS; Halstead HS; Haven HS; Kingman HS; Wichita Collegiate HS; Wichita-Trinity Academy;

Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS – Ky Swisher, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Council Grove HS; Gypsum-Southeast of Saline HS; Hesston HS; Hoisington HS; Larned HS; Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS; Lyons HS; Nickerson HS;

Minneapolis HS – Ryan Mortimer, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Beloit HS; Concordia HS; Ellsworth HS; Marysville HS; Minneapolis HS; Phillipsburg HS; Riley County HS; Russell HS;

Seneca-Nemaha Central HS – Jessica Koch, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy; Effingham-Atchison Co Community HS; Hiawatha HS; Hoyt-Royal Valley HS; Kansas City-Bishop Ward HS; Meriden-Jefferson West HS; Sabetha HS; Seneca-Nemaha Central HS;

Silver Lake HS – Warren Bledsoe, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Olathe-Heritage Christian Academy; Osage City HS; Perry-Lecompton HS; Pomona-West Franklin HS; Rossville HS; Santa Fe Trail HS; Silver Lake HS; Wellsville HS;

CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT – HUTCHINSON COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Josh Gooch, Manager

 

CLASS 2A SUB-STATES
(Saturday, October 22)

* Dexter HS – Beth Pudden, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Belle Plaine HS; Conway Springs HS; Dexter HS\Cedar Vale HS; Garden Plain HS; Howard-West Elk HS; Leon-Bluestem HS; Medicine Lodge HS; Sedan HS; Wichita-The Independent HS;

Erie HS – Noah Francis, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Arma-Northeast HS; Cherokee-Southeast HS; Erie HS; Mound City-Jayhawk Linn HS; Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan HS; Pleasanton HS; Richmond-Central Heights HS; Uniontown HS;

Johnson-Stanton County HS – Deniese Barber, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Atwood-Rawlins County HS; Elkhart HS; Johnson-Stanton County HS; Leoti-Wichita County HS; Meade HS; Oakley HS; Sublette HS; Syracuse HS;

Marion HS – Jason Hett, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Allen-Northern Heights HS; Bennington HS; Brookville-Ell-Saline HS; Herington HS; Hillsboro HS; Lyndon HS; Marion HS; Salina-Sacred Heart HS;

St. Marys HS – Myron Flax, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Belleville-Republic County HS; Blue Rapids-Valley Heights HS; Eskridge-Mission Valley HS; Prairie Village-Kansas City Christian HS; Shawnee-Maranatha Christian Academy; St. Marys HS; Topeka-Cair Paravel Latin School; Wabaunsee HS;

WaKeeney-Trego Community HS – Jeremy Samson, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Ellinwood HS; Ellis HS; Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian HS; Hill City HS; Hoxie HS; Plainville HS; Smith Center HS; WaKeeney-Trego Community HS;

Whitewater-Remington HS – Lisa Hochstetler, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Cottonwood Falls-Chase County HS; Elbing-Berean Academy; Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic HS; Inman HS; Moundridge HS; Sedgwick HS; Sterling HS; Whitewater-Remington HS;

Winchester-Jefferson County North HS – Joseph Worthington, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Easton-Pleasant Ridge HS; Horton HS; Jackson Heights HS; McLouth HS; Oskaloosa HS; Valley Falls HS; Wathena-Riverside HS; Winchester-Jefferson County North HS;

CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT – DODGE CITY
Shawn Steiner, Manager

 

CLASS 1A DI SUB-STATES
(Saturday, October 22)

Centralia HS – Roger Holthaus, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Burlingame HS; Centralia HS; Frankfort HS; Highland-Doniphan West HS; Lawrence-Bishop Seabury Academy; Onaga HS; Troy HS;

Clyde-Clifton Clyde HS – Kieran Wurtz, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Clyde-Clifton Clyde HS; Lincoln HS; Mankato-Rock Hills HS; Randolph-Blue Valley HS; Sylvan-Lucas Unified HS; Washington County HS;

Goessel HS – Brian Lightner, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Canton-Galva HS; Central Plains HS; Goessel HS; Little River HS; McPherson-Elyria Christian HS; Rural Vista HS; Solomon HS;

Langdon-Fairfield HS – Chris Hewitt, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Kinsley HS; La Crosse HS; Langdon-Fairfield HS; Macksville HS; Pratt-Skyline HS; Pretty Prairie HS; St. John-Hudson HS;

Madison HS – Justin Redeker, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Colony-Crest HS; Madison HS\Hamilton HS; Melvern-Marais Des Cygnes Valley HS; Moran-Marmaton Valley HS; Olpe HS; Oswego HS; Yates Center HS;

Quinter HS – Eric Rucker, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Downs-Lakeside HS; Oberlin-Decatur Community HS; Osborne HS; Quinter HS; St. Francis HS; Victoria HS;

Satanta HS – Joyce Apsley, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Greensburg-Kiowa County HS; Jetmore-Hodgeman County HS; Minneola HS; Montezuma-South Gray HS; Ness City HS; Satanta HS; Spearville HS;

Udall HS – Wyatt Williams, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Burden-Central HS; Norwich HS; Oxford HS; Rosalia-Flinthills HS; Udall HS; Wichita-Central Christian Academy; Wichita-Classical School Of Wichita;

CLASS 1A DI STATE TOURNAMENT – DODGE CITY
Shawn Steiner, Manager

CLASS 1A DII SUB-STATES
(Saturday, October 22)

Beloit-St. John’s HS – Marcy Kee, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton HS; Kensington-Thunder Ridge HS; Natoma HS; Scandia-Pike Valley HS; Southern Cloud HS; Stockton HS;

Coldwater-South Central HS – Tim Erickson, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Ashland HS; Bucklin HS; Coldwater-South Central HS; Otis-Bison HS; Rozel-Pawnee Heights HS; WPH (Ransom-Western Plains & Healy);

Cunningham HS – Bart Ricke, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Argonia HS; Attica HS; Caldwell HS; Cunningham HS; Kiowa-South Barber HS; South Haven HS; Stafford HS;

Hanover HS – Cory Jensen, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Axtell HS; Hanover HS; Junction City-St. Xavier HS; Linn HS; Olathe-Kansas School For The Deaf; Wakefield HS; Wetmore HS;

Rexford-Golden Plains HS – Travis Smith, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Almena-Northern Valley HS; Bird City-Cheylin HS; Brewster/Winona-Triplains HS; Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell HS; Logan HS\Palco HS; Rexford-Golden Plains HS; Sharon Springs-Wallace County HS;

Rolla HS – Jamie Milburn, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Deerfield HS; Dighton HS; Ingalls HS; Moscow HS; Rolla HS; Tribune-Greeley County HS;

St. Paul HS – Joseph Saia, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Buffalo-Altoona Midway HS; Chetopa HS; Hartford HS; Lebo HS; Leroy-Southern Coffey County HS; St. Paul HS; Waverly HS;

Tescott HS – Daymon Walker, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Burrton HS; Chase HS; Hutchinson-Central Christian HS; Lost Springs-Centre HS; Peabody-Burns HS; Tescott HS; Wilson HS;

CLASS 1A DII STATE TOURNAMENT – EMPORIA
Tom McEvoy, Manager

