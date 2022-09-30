Norton Teenager Seriously Injured In Rollover Accident Wednesday

- Advertisement -

A Norton teenager was seriously injured in a crash along County Road W-2 Wednesday, when the truck he was driving crashed and rolled.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that Dylan D. Jones, age 16, of Norton was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado south on W-2 a half mile north of U.S. Highway 36 and lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and rolled several times.

Jones was transported to Norton County Hospital with serious injuries. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that Jones as the only occupant and was not wearing a seatbelt.