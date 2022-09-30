Search

KBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Topeka

By: Derek Nester

Date:

SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday as the Topeka Police Department (TPD) and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SNSO) pursued a homicide suspect.

The TPD contacted the KBI at approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29 to request KBI assistance investigating the shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to multiple shooting scenes.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 10:45 a.m., an officer from TPD spotted Eric D. Perkins, 33, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, who was believed to be the suspect in a homicide that occurred Wednesday morning in the 3500 block of SW Kerry. Perkins was spotted near SE Irvingham St. and SE Girard Dr., and was driving a 2004 Silver Toyota Corolla. When the officer attempted to stop Perkins, he refused to pull over, prompting a pursuit.

During the chase, Perkins began firing in the direction of pursuing officers. Gunfire was returned by officers on several occasions during the pursuit. Deputies from the SNSO joined the chase. It is believed gunshots were fired in the areas of 1-70 and Adams St., 10th St. and Adams St., 10th St. and Madison St., 10th St. and Kansas Ave., and 10th St. and Quincy.

The pursuit ended when Perkins crashed his car in downtown Topeka, near 6th St. and Kansas Ave., and continued exchanging gunfire with responding officers. Perkins was struck and officers were able to take him into custody. A 38-year-old female passenger in the Corolla also sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds during the incident. An officer from TPD was struck by one round, but fortunately his ballistic vest prevented him from being more seriously injured.

EMS responded to the scene. They transported Perkins, the female passenger, and the officer to a local hospital for treatment.

It is believed that nine TPD officers and one SNSO deputy fired during the incident.

Perkins is currently in serious, but stable condition. The officer was treated and has been released. The female passenger remains hospitalized in good condition.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this incident. Once completed, the findings will be turned over to the Shawnee County District Attorney for review.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

