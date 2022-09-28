Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 5 – 9/28/2022

|Team
|League
|Overall
|Hanover
|10-0
|19-2
|Doniphan West
|10-0
|18-2
|Centralia
|8-2
|17-4
|Washington County
|8-3
|16-10
|Valley Heights
|6-3
|18-9
|Linn
|6-5
|11-11
|Frankfort
|5-6
|11-10
|Clifton-Clyde
|4-5
|14-12
|Onaga
|3-6
|8-10
|Blue Valley
|2-7
|6-14
|Axtell
|2-8
|5-17
|Troy
|0-10
|3-15
|Wetmore
|0-10
|0-22
Scores from September 27, 2022
Centralia def Onaga 25-16, 25-18
Centralia def Axtell 25-16, 25-7
Onaga def Axtell 25-23, 20-25, 25-16
Hanover def Frankfort 25-16, 25-20
Hanover def Blue Valley 25-14, 25-5
Frankfort def Blue Valley 25-20, 25-18
Linn def Clifton-Clyde 23-25, 25-12, 25-21
Linn def Troy 25-12, 25-9
**Clifton-Clyde def Troy 25-20, 19-25, 25-23
Doniphan West def Wetmore 25-10, 25-8
Doniphan West def Valley Heights 18-25, 25-14, 25-17
Doniphan West def Washington Co 21-25, 25-20, 25-23
Washington County def Valley Heights 25-15, 21-25, 25-12
Washington County def Wetmore 25-12, 25-10
**Valley Heights def Wetmore 25-12, 25-7
**denotes non-league match
Thursday, September 22
Troy def Riverside 10-25, 25-23, 25-17
Riverside def Troy 25-21, 25-18
Saturday, September 24
Wakefield Invitational
Blue Valley def Flint Hills 25-13, 18-25, 25-14
Bennington def Blue Valley 25-16, 25-18
Republic County def Blue Valley 23-25, 27-25, 25-21
Clifton-Clyde def Peabody-Burns 25-8, 25-8
Clifton-Clyde def St. Xavier 25-11, 25-13
Clifton-Clyde def Wakefield 25-17, 25-14
Semi-Finals
Bennington def Clifton-Clyde 21-25, 25-18, 25-9
Consolation
Clifton-Clyde def Wakefield 3rd Place 25-16, 25-15
Blue Valley def St. Xavier 5th Place 25-16, 25-19
Axtell Invitational Tournament
Valley Heights def Pawnee City 25-10, 25-18
Valley Heights def Axtell 25-10, 25-11
Diller Odell def Valley Heights 25-21, 25-19
Diller Odell def Axtell 25-17, 25-14
Pawnee City def Axtell 25-8, 12-25, 25-18
Linn def Frankfort 25-12, 25-16
Linn def Wetmore 25-12, 25-13
Falls City Sacred Heart def Frankfort 25-17, 21-25, 25-16
Falls City Sacred Heart def Linn 25-18, 25-15
Frankfort def Wetmore 25-9, 25-5
Falls City Sacred Heart def Wetmore 25-5, 25-11
Consolation Bracket
Frankfort def Axtell 25-12, 25-9
Pawnee City def Wetmore 25-14, 25-20
Frankfort def Pawnee City 5th Place 25-17, 26-24
Axtell def Wetmore 7th Place 25-15, 25-15
Championship Bracket
Diller Odell def Linn 25-10, 25-22
Sacred Heart def Valley Heights 27-25, 25-12
Valley Heights def Linn 3rd Place 25-17, 25-19
Results
Diller Odell 1st
Falls City Sacred Heart 2nd
Valley Heights 3rd
Linn 4th
Frankfort 5th
Pawnee City 6th
Axtell 7th
Wetmore 8th
UPCOMING GAMES
Tuesday, October 4
at Blue Valley – Hanover, Valley Heights, Centralia
at Linn – Clifton-Clyde, Washington County
at Doniphan West – Axtell, Frankfort
at Wetmore – Onaga, Troy
Saturday, October 1
Onaga Invitational
Frankfort, Onaga, Wetmore, Blue Valley
Valley Falls Invitational
Axtell, Centralia
Rock Hills Invitational
Linn
Concordia Invitational
Hanover