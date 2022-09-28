Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

Local Sports

Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 5 – 9/28/2022

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Team League Overall
Hanover 10-0 19-2
Doniphan West 10-0 18-2
Centralia 8-2 17-4
Washington County 8-3 16-10
Valley Heights 6-3 18-9
Linn 6-5 11-11
Frankfort 5-6 11-10
Clifton-Clyde 4-5 14-12
Onaga 3-6 8-10
Blue Valley 2-7 6-14
Axtell 2-8 5-17
Troy 0-10 3-15
Wetmore 0-10 0-22

 

Scores from September 27, 2022

Centralia def Onaga 25-16, 25-18
Centralia def Axtell 25-16, 25-7
Onaga def Axtell 25-23, 20-25, 25-16
Hanover def Frankfort 25-16, 25-20
Hanover def Blue Valley 25-14, 25-5
Frankfort def Blue Valley 25-20, 25-18
Linn def Clifton-Clyde 23-25, 25-12, 25-21
Linn def Troy 25-12, 25-9
**Clifton-Clyde def Troy 25-20, 19-25, 25-23
Doniphan West def Wetmore 25-10, 25-8
Doniphan West def Valley Heights 18-25, 25-14, 25-17
Doniphan West def Washington Co 21-25, 25-20, 25-23
Washington County def Valley Heights 25-15, 21-25, 25-12
Washington County def Wetmore 25-12, 25-10
**Valley Heights def Wetmore 25-12, 25-7
**denotes non-league match

Thursday, September 22

Troy def Riverside 10-25, 25-23, 25-17
Riverside def Troy 25-21, 25-18

Saturday, September 24

Wakefield Invitational
Blue Valley def Flint Hills 25-13, 18-25, 25-14
Bennington def Blue Valley 25-16, 25-18
Republic County def Blue Valley 23-25, 27-25, 25-21
Clifton-Clyde def Peabody-Burns 25-8, 25-8
Clifton-Clyde def St. Xavier 25-11, 25-13
Clifton-Clyde def Wakefield 25-17, 25-14
Semi-Finals
Bennington def Clifton-Clyde 21-25, 25-18, 25-9
Consolation
Clifton-Clyde def Wakefield 3rd Place 25-16, 25-15
Blue Valley def St. Xavier 5th Place 25-16, 25-19

Axtell Invitational Tournament
Valley Heights def Pawnee City 25-10, 25-18
Valley Heights def Axtell 25-10, 25-11
Diller Odell def Valley Heights 25-21, 25-19
Diller Odell def Axtell 25-17, 25-14
Pawnee City def Axtell 25-8, 12-25, 25-18
Linn def Frankfort 25-12, 25-16
Linn def Wetmore 25-12, 25-13
Falls City Sacred Heart def Frankfort 25-17, 21-25, 25-16
Falls City Sacred Heart def Linn 25-18, 25-15
Frankfort def Wetmore 25-9, 25-5
Falls City Sacred Heart def Wetmore 25-5, 25-11
Consolation Bracket
Frankfort def Axtell 25-12, 25-9
Pawnee City def Wetmore 25-14, 25-20
Frankfort def Pawnee City 5th Place 25-17, 26-24
Axtell def Wetmore 7th Place 25-15, 25-15
Championship Bracket
Diller Odell def Linn 25-10, 25-22
Sacred Heart def Valley Heights 27-25, 25-12
Valley Heights def Linn 3rd Place 25-17, 25-19
Results
Diller Odell 1st
Falls City Sacred Heart 2nd
Valley Heights 3rd
Linn 4th
Frankfort 5th
Pawnee City 6th
Axtell 7th
Wetmore 8th

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday, October 4
at Blue Valley – Hanover, Valley Heights, Centralia
at Linn – Clifton-Clyde, Washington County
at Doniphan West – Axtell, Frankfort
at Wetmore – Onaga, Troy

Saturday, October 1

Onaga Invitational
Frankfort, Onaga, Wetmore, Blue Valley

Valley Falls Invitational
Axtell, Centralia

Rock Hills Invitational
Linn

Concordia Invitational
Hanover

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Latest

