Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Governor Laura Kelly
Regional NewsKansas News

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Leavenworth Selected as Regional Site for Veterans Day 2022

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that the Veterans Day National Committee has selected Leavenworth as a regional site for celebrating the holiday. The Committee is part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

“With its rich history of celebrating Veterans Day dating back to the holiday’s roots, Leavenworth is more than deserving of this honor,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This November, I’m looking forward to joining my fellow Kansans in honoring the many military service members who have fought for the freedoms we enjoy each and every day.”

This Veterans Day will mark the 103rd consecutive year for the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade. The parade was first held on November 11, 1919, the one-year anniversary of the armistice agreement of World War I between the Allies and Germany in France. The celebration is recognized as the largest parade west of the Mississippi River.

Retired U.S. Army Tech Sgt. Wilbur Grisham, who served in World War II, will serve as Grand Marshal of the parade. The theme is “Honoring Veterans for Defending Our Lives and Freedom During Wars or Disasters.”

“The Committee is very honored to once again receive designation as a Regional Site for Veterans Day by the US Department of Veterans Affairs,” Becky Johnson, Secretary of the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade Committee, said. “We would like to encourage Kansans from across our great state to join us in Leavenworth on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 10:30 am to help us honor and pay tribute to all U.S military veterans.”

“Kansas veterans, including my mom who served in the U.S. Army for 20 years, have made countless sacrifices to protect our country and keep us safe,” Representative Sharice Davids, (KS-03), said. “I am glad Kansans will be able to show their respect and gratitude for our service members, both past and present, in Leavenworth as it serves as a regional observance site this year.”

“Having marched in the parade in my youth, our community, indeed our state, has a long-standing tradition of recognizing the selfless service men and women of the Armed Forces,” Senator Jeff Pittman, Kansas State Senate District 5, said. “This tradition is kept alive in part due to the yearlong efforts of the local stakeholders who help coordinate the Veterans Day parade.”

More information about the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade can be found at lvvetsparade.com.

- Advertisement -
Previous article9-28-22 GREINKE-BELOIT VB STREAK SNAPPED-CHIEFS VS BUCS
Next articleTwin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 5 – 9/28/2022
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

UBT Athlete of the Week September 28th

Sunflower State Radio -
Which athlete rose above the rest to win Athlete of the Week? Find out here 

Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 5 – 9/28/2022

Derek Nester -
Team League Overall Hanover 10-0 19-2 Doniphan West 10-0 18-2 Centralia 8-2 17-4 Washington County 8-3 16-10 Valley Heights 6-3 18-9 Linn 6-5 11-11 Frankfort 5-6 11-10 Clifton-Clyde 4-5 14-12 Onaga 3-6 8-10 Blue Valley 2-7 6-14 Axtell 2-8 5-17 Troy 0-10 3-15 Wetmore 0-10 0-22   Scores from September 27, 2022...

9-28-22 GREINKE-BELOIT VB STREAK SNAPPED-CHIEFS VS BUCS

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8165337-9-28-22-greinke-beloit-vb-streak-snapped-chiefs-vs-bucs

9-28-22 BRIAN SMOLLER-KSU DIRECTOR OF BROADCASTING

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8165332-9-28-22-brian-smoller-ksu-director-of-broadcasting

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.