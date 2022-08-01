Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

Professional SportsKansas City Royals

Royals acquire right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver from Arizona

By: Derek Nester

Date:

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver from Arizona for infielder Emmanuel Rivera.

Weaver, who turns 29 on Aug. 21, has made 12 appearances (1 start) for the Diamondbacks this season, striking out 19 batters while walking only five, good for a 3.8 K/BB ratio. He missed most of April and all of May while on the Injured List with right shoulder inflammation, but over 8 appearances in July, he allowed just 1 run on 4 hits while striking out 8, for a 1.13 ERA (8.0 IP).

Over parts of seven seasons, he has gone 24-36 with a 4.76 ERA (228 ER in 431.1 IP), 443 strikeouts and a 1.38 WHIP. Prior to 2022, he made 80 of his first 89 appearances as a starting pitcher. From 2019-21, he has been teammates with Taylor Clarke, Zack Greinke and Joel Payamps.

He was originally signed by the St. Louis Cardinals as a first-round pick (27th overall) in the 2014 MLB Draft out of Florida State University and was acquired by the D-backs in Dec. 2018.

Rivera, 26, appeared in 63 games with the Royals this season, posting a .237/.284/.399 slashline with 17 extra-base hits and 22 RBI, while playing in 57 games (53 starts) at third base. He was originally selected by the Royals in the 19th round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Universidad Interamericana in Puerto Rico.

The Royals will make a corresponding roster move when Weaver reports to the Major League club.

Previous articleRoyals acquire left-handed pitcher Anthony Misiewicz from Seattle
Derek Nester
Derek Nester
