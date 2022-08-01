Search

Professional SportsKansas City Royals

Royals acquire left-handed pitcher Anthony Misiewicz from Seattle

By: Derek Nester

Date:

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Anthony Misiewicz from the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations. Misiewicz will be added to the Royals 40-man roster and optioned to Triple-A Omaha.

Misiewicz (mih-SEV-itch) recorded a 4.61 ERA (7 ER in 13.2 IP) with Seattle this season before being designated for assignment on Sunday. He pitched in 17 of the club’s first 50 games through June 1 and was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on June 10, where he posted a 3.65 ERA (5 ER in 12.1 IP) in 13 appearances.

He made his Major League debut with Seattle in 2020 and led the Mariners in appearances in each of his first two seasons (2020-21), including a career-best 66 outings last year, when he ranked tied for 8th in the American League with a career-high 19 holds. During the last two seasons in Seattle, Misiewicz was teammates with Wyatt Mills, who the Royals acquired from the Mariners on June 27.

Misiewicz, 27, was selected by Seattle in the 18th round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of Michigan State University. He was traded to Tampa Bay in a six-player deal in August 2017, but Seattle reacquired him four months later for international bonus slot money.

