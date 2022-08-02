Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

Arrest Made In Neosho County Homicide Case

By: Derek Nester

NEOSHO COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), with the assistance of the Chanute Police Department, the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Neosho County Attorney’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the US Marshals, have arrested a woman connected to the death of Blake Pearson.

Nicole Fox

On Monday evening, August 1, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, was arrested near Iowa St. and 2600 Rd., in Allen County. Fox was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder connected to the killing of 34-year-old Blake Pearson, which occurred on July 25. Fox was arrested for additional charges from a separate, unrelated incident which occurred in Chanute, Kansas on July 6.

Fox was arrested without incident and was then booked into Neosho County Jail.

The case will be prosecuted by the Neosho County Attorney. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

