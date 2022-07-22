Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 7/18/2022

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session at the Marshall County Fair office in Blue Rapids, KS with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the minutes of the 07/11/22 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Commissioners Kickhaefer and Bramhall received a letter from Sue Jones regarding old world blue stem grass that is spreading. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said that he knows it is out there but until they deem it a noxious weed, there is no action that can be taken.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Husker Steel, Columbus, NE

For steel for 24 x 20 bridge C#21.1-CC.0

$120,841.50- Special Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109354

BAT Tire Co, Frankfort, KS

For 2 Hankook 425.65 R22.5 Truck tires

$1,954.82-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109355

McConnell & Associates, N. Kansas City, MO

For 112 UPM cold patch 50# bags

$1800.40-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. 109356

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve Resolution 20-22-7-18-1 to Adopt Marshall County Waste Management Plan with no revisions. Unanimous.

Commissioner Blaske has received a phone call from Nebraska landowner regarding the bridge on the stateline road in Oketo Township. The Board will discuss with County Counselor Jason Brinegar about possibly sending a letter to Gage Co, Nebraska encouraging them to include the partial funding for bridge replacement in their upcoming budgeting process.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Publication for sale of the 30’ x 25’ shed is underway and bids will be opened on August 25th at 10:00 a.m. The tax sale publications will start this week. The County has received a distribution from the Opioid settlement and Jason is working through the details of these dollars. Austin St. John has not sent information regarding the recycling trailer yet, as soon as he receives this information he will work on an agreement.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Imaging Office Systems, Inc.

For application extender scanning contract 11-1-22 to 11-30-23

$3,600.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6696

Superior Emergency Resp Vehicle, Andover, KS

For 2022 Ram truck

$49,587.51-County General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6597

Midwest Mobile

For Emergency repair of 911 Equipment

$1,410.00-911 Local Fund-P.O. #6417

Landoll Family Realty, LLC, Marysville, KS

For Keys, levers, service call to 1500 Center

$1,686.62-Health Building Fund-P.O. #6677

Card Services

For Room dividers

$1,000.38-Survey Fund-P.O. #6675

Card Services

For tornado damaged item replacement

$12,095.49-Health Building Fund-P.O. 6678

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to enter into a 1 year Lease Agreement with Landoll Family Rental, LLC for the temporary location of the Health Department at 1500 Center, Marysville, KS at the rate of $2,500/month. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to accept the bid from Network Computer Solutions for the purchase and installation of a HPE Proliant DL325 GEN10 plus server in the amount of $22,049.77. Unanimous.

The Board was presented with a draft copy of the 2021 Audit. County Clerk Sandra Wilson also presented the Board with a draft budget with a proposed mill levy of 45.864 which is 1.207 mills lower than previous year but is 1.304 mills exceeding the proposed Revenue Neutral Rate of 44.560. The intent to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate will need to be given to County Clerk Sandra Wilson by the close of business day on 07/20/22.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to adjourn the meeting at 10:40 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, July 25, 20222 beginning at 8:30 a.m.