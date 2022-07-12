Cattle Trailer Overturns on Fancy Creek Road Near Randolph Monday

Courtesy of Riley Co. Fire District #1

Riley County Police Department officers responded to the report of an overturned semi-truck near the intersection of Fancy Creek Road and Winkler Mills Road near Randolph, Kan. on July 11, 2022, around 9:15 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2016 Peterbuilt truck with an attached livestock trailer carrying cattle had lost control, went down an embankment, and overturned.

The driver received minor cuts and scrapes while exiting the truck and was treated on scene.

Riley County Fire District #1 was called to assist with extrication of cattle from the trailer and Riley County EMS arrived on scene to monitor responders for heat-related illness. Kansas Highway Patrol was also on scene to evaluate the truck.

“This was quite an ordeal,” said RCFD #1 Deputy Chief Martens. “There were more than 60 head of cattle in the trailer when it overturned. Crews were out in the heat for about five hours using the jaws of life to get the cattle out. Unfortunately, at least 10 cows were either killed during the crash or had to be put down because of injuries. Neighbors and local farmers helped round up the cattle while we worked on the trailer.”

A total of 15 RCFD#1 volunteers and personnel responded to the call. RCPD’s Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Team was also on scene assisting in the location of some missing cattle.

“Today has been a great example of how people in Riley County pull together and help when needed,” said Martens.

The cause of the crash is unknown.