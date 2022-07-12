Kansas Awards Over $4M in Tax Credits to 29 Kansas Nonprofits

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today awarded $4.1 million in Community Service Tax Credits (CSP) to bolster the fundraising efforts of 29 nonprofit organizations across Kansas that improve local access to quality child care, healthcare, education, arts, and housing. The administration continued its ongoing commitment to addressing the child care shortage by including almost $1 million specifically for nonprofits that boost the supply of child care options.

“It’s no surprise that the best solutions to the issues facing Kansas communities often come from local nonprofits rooted in those very communities,” said Governor Kelly. “That’s why we’re doing everything possible to lift up the work of our nonprofits through programs like the Community Service Tax Credits.”

CSP tax credits have been issued in the Sunflower State since 1994. The program provides a 70% tax credit to qualified donors in rural communities (populations less than 15,000) and a 50% tax credit in larger communities. The credits are a direct deduction from the donor’s state tax obligation. For example, a donor making a $1,000 gift in a rural community receives a $700 tax credit when they file their state taxes, making the net cost to the donor only $300.

This year, CSP will assist five different counties with building new or upgrading existing childcare facilities. Communities statewide will be assisted in their efforts to improve healthcare facilities or purchase new diagnostic equipment; create housing options for low-income or homeless Kansans; update libraries; expand access to the arts and cultural attractions; provide new shelters for foster children and victims of domestic and sexual violence; and design innovative public gathering spaces.

“The ingenuity displayed by this year’s awardees working to improve the quality of life in their communities is impressive,” said Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland. “Supporting these local initiatives allows the state to continue attracting new businesses to invest in Kansas. Strong communities provide a stable workforce, which benefits the entire economy.” Awarded nonprofits were chosen through a highly competitive, score-based selection process. This year, 29 of the 55 requested projects received CSP funding. CSP funding is being awarded to the following organizations: Allen County: Hope Unlimited Inc. – Construction of a new emergency shelter facility to serve victims of domestic and sexual violence in Allen, Anderson, Neosho and Woodson counties.

Butler County: Butler Community College Foundation – Construction of a new Culinary Arts & Hospitality Education Center for Butler Community College students.

Chase County: Camp Wood YMCA – Relocate and expand its health center to better serve a diverse child population with chronic and more severe disabilities.

Cheyenne County: Cheyenne Center for Creativity, CC4C – Renovation and repurposing of the 202 on Washington Project with a gallery, community event center and community kitchen.

Crawford County: Colonial Fox Theatre Foundation – Construction of the Colonial Fox Theatre Pavilion joined to the theatre.

Dickinson County: Discovery Childcare Learning Center – Building an addition to more than double the capacity of the childcare center.

Doniphan County: Doniphan Darlings, Inc. – Energy efficiency upgrades and capital improvements for the nonprofit childcare facility.

Douglas County: GoodLife Innovations, Inc. – Construction of a professional family home at GoodLife’s Midnight Farm to support persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities in a rural setting.

Ellis County: Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas, Inc. – Revitalization of outdated buildings to improve energy efficiency, access and connectivity.

Finney County: Garden City Community College Endowment Association– Addition to the college’s fine arts building to expand programs and create new gallery space and a community event center.

Geary County: Friends of Dorothy Bramlage Public Library – Construction of new, 30,000-square-foot facility to enhance the services provided to better serve the community.

Greenwood County: Greenwood Preservation Society – Renovation of the Red Owl Building Multi-Purpose Community Center to provide a creative, entrepreneurial, retail and meeting space.

Harper County: Hospital District No. 6 of Harper County– Operation of the Bringing Your Care Home mobile clinic to provide healthcare in the county and surrounding areas.

Harvey County: Central Kansas Community Foundation – Assistance to the Newton Public Library and Foundation to build a modern library.

Johnson County: KidsTLC, Inc. – Expansion of the Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility and re-engineering of the existing campus.

Kiowa County: True North Inc. – Renovation of the Haviland House to provide housing and assistance for foster youth.

Leavenworth County: Leavenworth Attainable Housing, Inc. – Rehabilitation of one house and purchase of five additional houses for the homeless or those on the verge of homelessness.

Lyon County: Mental Health Center of East Central Kansas – Purchase and renovation of two buildings to consolidate services into a campus setting.

McPherson County: Marquette Learning Center – Purchase of a new HVAC system for the center.

Nemaha County: Nemaha Valley Health Care Foundation – Renovation and expansion of Nemaha Valley Community Hospital to replace mechanical systems, enlarge the ER and add new patient rooms.

Neosho County: The Foundation of Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, Inc. – Construction of the SEK Impact Center for Wellness that will house a regional conference center, orthopedic center, and occupational, physical and speech therapy center for children.

Norton County: Norton Regional Health Foundation – Purchase of a Computed Tomography (CT) Scanner to improve care delivery and quality of care for patients.

Russell County: Russell PRIDE, Inc. – Creation of the Russell Community Maker Space for people to get exposure to and training on highly technical equipment such as a CNC router, CNC plasma cutter and laser engravers.

Saline County: Greater Salina Community Foundation – Working with the Central Plains Childcare Network, renovation of a classroom in Wilson and new building in Claflin to address the shortage of childcare options.

Sedgwick County: HumanKind Ministries Inc. – Construction of HumanKind’s Homeless Service & Recovery Center to help reduce the area’s homeless population.

Sedgwick County: Heartspring, Inc. – Provide a 24/7 childcare facility, Child and Family Learning Center, to support Heartspring employees and community shift workers.

Sheridan County: Sheridan County Hospital – Renovation and expansion of the Emergency Department to make it code compliant.

Sumner County: Caldwell Area Hospital and Health Foundation – Expansion of the hospital to accommodate modern technology and services and update existing technology.

Wabaunsee County: Kansas Rural Communities Foundation – Installation of safe, durable surfacing under new playground equipment at Eskridge Park Playground.