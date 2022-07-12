UPDATE: FOUND – Authorities Searching For Chapman Teenager Considered Armed & Dangerous

The suspect was located and taken into custody.

Information from Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office Press Releases

On Monday evening, July 11, 2022, the Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a male juvenile subject who was making severe threats to harm and kill individuals and members of the general public.

The Sheriff’s Office and Chapman Police Department initiated an investigation into the threats. As a precaution, victims in a previous case involving the juvenile, members of the public at the Chapman ball complex and Chapman swimming pool were notified and those facilities were evacuated.

Jacob Lawrence Schoby

The juvenile is Jacob Lawrence Schoby (17). Jacob is a white male, approximately 5’10”, 140 pounds with shaggy brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black and white sweatshirt.

Jacob’s mother is concerned for Jacob and strongly feels he needs help.

A search of the area involving members of the Sheriff’s Office, the Chapman Police Department, the Abilene Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Junction City Police Department, and the Kansas Highway Patrol was unsuccessful, and the subject could not be located in the surrounding area, Dickinson County EMS was on standby throughout the search.

The search utilized the Kansas Highway Patrol Helicopter Unit, the Sheriff’s Office K-9 and drone units and a Saline County Sheriff’s Office mobile forward looking infrared (FLIR) unit. Dickinson County Fire District #1 Fire Department assisted in manning a mobile command post.

Schoby displayed a small pistol in at least one of the videos he recorded on Snapchat. Due to the violent nature of the threats and the fact the juvenile displayed a weapon, the Sheriff’s Office stresses that Schoby should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have contact with the Schoby or know his whereabouts, do not approach him, and call 911 immediately. Anyone with recordings of the social media videos or posts, or further information, please call the Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement to report.