Historic Marshall County Courthouse in Marysville. Photo by Tom Parker
Local NewsKNDY News

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 6/7/2022

By: Derek Nester

Date:

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:28 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 05/31/22 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to recess the meeting at 8:31 a.m. to attend the festivities as the Pony Express Barn for the annual Pony Express Re-Ride.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to reconvene the meeting at 9:41 a.m. in the Board meeting room. The meeting was not reconvened at the Pony Express Barn as the Board members mingled among the crowd, briefly toured the Pony Express Barn and ate breakfast, no county business was discussed.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Reed Company LLC, Wamego, KS
For ECM & labor
$4,700.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109341

Truck Repair Plus, Inc, Marysville, KS
For labor & parts
$5,945.03-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109344

M & M Tire LLC, Washington, KS
For 2 grader tires/service call
$2,264.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109342

Don Bruna Const, Marysville, KS
For machine hire
$1,620.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109343

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. Mr. Craig reported to the Board that there has been a recent shortage of trailers at the landfill for our waste to be loaded in and hauled away. Therefore, waste is piling up and if the trailer situation does not work out it might be necessary to close the landfill occasionally until all the waste can be loaded in the trailers.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve a step raise for Skyler Ballman from Laborer at $18.21/hr to Operator I at 18.71/hr effective July 1. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to AMEND the above motion to a step raise for Skyler Ballman from Operator I at $18.71/hr to Operator II at $19.21/hr effective July 1. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Advanced Correctional HC
For Onsite medical services
$5,094.47-County General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6592

Merck
For Private Vaccines
$10,429.33-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6553

GlaxoSmithKline
For Private Vaccines
$1,097.97-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6671

Steven A Kraushaar, Marysville, KS
For Contract Attorney fee (May 2022)
$3,250.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6643

Networks Plus
For Dell OptiPlex 5090 Small Form Factor Computer
$1,470.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6645

Commissioner Bramhall, Sheriff Ackerman and County Clerk Sandy Wilson sat on a Zoom meeting with David Arteberry, Tyler Elsworth and Austin Masters to discuss possible financing options for the jail project. A NEPA study will be completed at the proposed site and paperwork will continue as needed.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Home Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Unanimous.

Evergy – 2 lift stations $135.34
Linda Weber – wages & reimbursement $314.10
Charlie Schwindamann – contract fee $268.43

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following vouchers to be paid out of the ARPA funds. Unanimous.

Marshall County – reimbursement of payroll $ 2,725.50
Schneider Trucking – Home Sewer rock $12,975.12
Mid America Pump – Home Sewer $ 1,076.69

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the Special Payroll for hours that were inadvertently left off of Sheriff’s deputy employees. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319 (b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel, employee evaluations with just the Board present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 11:20 a.m. Unanimous.

No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 11:26 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Previous articleSporting KC hosts New England on Sunday in nationally-televised match on ABC
Next articleRemembering “Big Red One” Heroes of D-Day
