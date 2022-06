Sporting KC hosts New England on Sunday in nationally-televised match on ABC

Sporting Kansas City (3-8-4, 13 points) will host reigning Supporters’ Shield holders New England Revolution 4-5-4, 16 points) at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday at Children’s Mercy Park. The cross-conference clash will be nationally televised on ABC and ESPN Deportes with local radio coverage airing on Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM . Tickets are available online at SeatGeek.com and as part of the Summer of Sporting Pack or Coca-Cola Family & Friends Pack for a jam-packed day of festivities that will feature the induction of Davy Arnaud into the Sporting Legends hall of honor during a pre-match ceremony.

Sunday’s match will also mark the return of the club’s annual Soccer For All theme match as Sporting Kansas City celebrates Pride Month by teaming up with the KC Pride Alliance for ongoing support of the LGBTQ community. Players will wear adidas Love Unites training tops and jersey numbers in the colors of the progressive flag, and a special capsule collection will be available at SportingStyle . In addition, the national anthem will be sung by 2022 American Idol contestant Teddy B and the halftime show will be highlighted by a check presentation from match sponsor Tito’s Handmade Vodka to local non-profit organization Our Spot KC. In anticipation of high temperatures, all ticket holders will be permitted to bring one bottle of water into Children’s Mercy Park on Sunday. The bottle must be sealed and no larger than 20 ounces, and the bottle’s cap will be removed at the gate upon entry.

DOWNLOAD: Friday’s press conference : Friday’s press conference remarks from Manager Peter Vermes and defender Kortne Ford are available to download on Imagen. In addition, click here to download b-roll of Sporting Kansas City’s participation in the KC Pride Parade on Saturday. DAVY ARNAUD MEDIA AVAILABILITY: The newest member of Sporting Legends will be available to media in the press box for interviews during halftime of Sunday’s match. POST-MATCH PRESS CONFERENCE: Approximately 15 minutes after the conclusion of Sunday’s match, Sporting KC will conduct an in-person press conference with Vermes in the Children’s Mercy Park interview room. To join via Zoom, click here. POST-MATCH LOCKER ROOM ACCESS: Sporting Kansas City’s locker room will be open to accredited media for post-match player interviews with the following policies in place. Photography is not allowed by any media member inside the locker room. All media must wear a face mask at all times inside the locker room. Additionally, media cannot enter the locker room if exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19.