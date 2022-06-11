Sporting KC hosts New England on Sunday in nationally-televised match on ABC

The cross-conference clash will be nationally televised on ABC and ESPN Deportes with local radio coverage airing on Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM . Tickets are available online at SeatGeek.com and as part of the Summer of Sporting Pack or Coca-Cola Family & Friends Pack for a jam-packed day of festivities that will feature the induction of Davy Arnaud into the Sporting Legends hall of honor during a pre-match ceremony.

In anticipation of high temperatures, all ticket holders will be permitted to bring one bottle of water into Children’s Mercy Park on Sunday. The bottle must be sealed and no larger than 20 ounces, and the bottle’s cap will be removed at the gate upon entry.

POST-MATCH LOCKER ROOM ACCESS : Sporting Kansas City's locker room will be open to accredited media for post-match player interviews.

POST-MATCH PRESS CONFERENCE : Approximately 15 minutes after the conclusion of Sunday's match, Sporting KC will conduct an in-person press conference with Vermes in the Children's Mercy Park interview room.

DAVY ARNAUD MEDIA AVAILABILITY: The newest member of Sporting Legends will be available to media in the press box for interviews during halftime of Sunday’s match.

A pair of MLS charter clubs, Sporting and New England return to action for the first time in two weeks as the teams meet for the first time since a 4-4 thriller at Children’s Mercy Park in April 2019. Sporting leads the all-time regular season series with a 25-18-12 record and Manager Peter Vermes’ side has gone 5-1-3 against New England at Children’s Mercy Park.

However, the Revolution lead the league with 19 road wins since the start of 2020 are the top scoring road team in Major League Soccer this season, averaging an MLS-best two goals per away match thanks in large part to 2021 MLS MVP Carles Gil. The Spanish playmaker led MLS in assists a year ago and once again leads the league with seven assists and 49 chances created in 2022.

Among all players and coaches in league history, Vermes and New England Revolution manager Bruce Arena have the most wins in MLS matches (regular season and postseason). Vermes, who won 99 matches as a player and 183 matches as a head coach in his MLS career, holds the narrow advantage over Arena, the winningest coach in MLS and USMNT history.

Most combined MLS victories

as player and/or head coach

Peter Vermes 281 Bruce Arena 279 Greg Vanney 274 Sigi Schmid 266 Jason Kreis 258

Arena’s resume boasts five MLS Cup titles, four MLS Coach of the Year honors and four Supporters’ Shield trophies after the Revolution finished atop the league table in 2021 with a record-setting 73 points in the regular season. Alongside Arena on the New England technical staff is Vermes’ predecessor Curt Onalfo, who served as head coach of the Kansas City Wizards from 2007-2009 and is now in his fourth season as the Revolution Technical Director.

The Revolution arrive in Kansas City unbeaten in their past five MLS matches and amidst a time of transition for two key players. Forward Adam Buksa, who scored in his last seven matches for the Revolution across all competitions, completed a transfer to French club RC Lens this week while goalkeeper Matt Turner is currently with the U.S. Men’s National Team ahead of his move to English Premier League side Arsenal FC later this month.

Djordje Petrovic, a 22-year-old Serbian international signed in April, is expected to make his MLS debut in net against a Sporting Kansas City squad that ranks last in the league in goals and will be missing four key attacking options on Sunday. Designated Players Gadi Kinda and Alan Pulido are sidelined for the season with knee injuries, and wingers Daniel Salloi (Hungary) and Marinos Tzionis (Cyprus) are on international duty participating in the UEFA Nations League in Europe.

