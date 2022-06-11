Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

State SportsProfessional Sports

Sporting KC hosts New England on Sunday in nationally-televised match on ABC

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Sporting Kansas City (3-8-4, 13 points) will host reigning Supporters’ Shield holders New England Revolution 4-5-4, 16 points) at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday at Children’s Mercy Park.

The cross-conference clash will be nationally televised on ABC and ESPN Deportes with local radio coverage airing on Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM . Tickets are available online at SeatGeek.com and as part of the Summer of Sporting Pack or Coca-Cola Family & Friends Pack for a jam-packed day of festivities that will feature the induction of Davy Arnaud into the Sporting Legends hall of honor during a pre-match ceremony.

Sunday’s match will also mark the return of the club’s annual Soccer For All theme match as Sporting Kansas City celebrates Pride Month by teaming up with the KC Pride Alliance for ongoing support of the LGBTQ community. Players will wear adidas Love Unites training tops and jersey numbers in the colors of the progressive flag, and a special capsule collection will be available at SportingStyle. In addition, the national anthem will be sung by 2022 American Idol contestant Teddy B and the halftime show will be highlighted by a check presentation from match sponsor Tito’s Handmade Vodka to local non-profit organization Our Spot KC.

In anticipation of high temperatures, all ticket holders will be permitted to bring one bottle of water into Children’s Mercy Park on Sunday. The bottle must be sealed and no larger than 20 ounces, and the bottle’s cap will be removed at the gate upon entry.

DOWNLOAD: Friday’s press conference remarks from Manager Peter Vermes and defender Kortne Ford are available to download on Imagen. In addition, click here to download b-roll of Sporting Kansas City’s participation in the KC Pride Parade on Saturday.

DAVY ARNAUD MEDIA AVAILABILITY: The newest member of Sporting Legends will be available to media in the press box for interviews during halftime of Sunday’s match.

POST-MATCH PRESS CONFERENCE: Approximately 15 minutes after the conclusion of Sunday’s match, Sporting KC will conduct an in-person press conference with Vermes in the Children’s Mercy Park interview room. To join via Zoom, click here.

POST-MATCH LOCKER ROOM ACCESS: Sporting Kansas City’s locker room will be open to accredited media for post-match player interviews with the following policies in place. Photography is not allowed by any media member inside the locker room. All media must wear a face mask at all times inside the locker room. Additionally, media cannot enter the locker room if exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19.

A pair of MLS charter clubs, Sporting and New England return to action for the first time in two weeks as the teams meet for the first time since a 4-4 thriller at Children’s Mercy Park in April 2019. Sporting leads the all-time regular season series with a 25-18-12 record and Manager Peter Vermes’ side has gone 5-1-3 against New England at Children’s Mercy Park.

However, the Revolution lead the league with 19 road wins since the start of 2020 are the top scoring road team in Major League Soccer this season, averaging an MLS-best two goals per away match thanks in large part to 2021 MLS MVP Carles Gil. The Spanish playmaker led MLS in assists a year ago and once again leads the league with seven assists and 49 chances created in 2022.

Among all players and coaches in league history, Vermes and New England Revolution manager Bruce Arena have the most wins in MLS matches (regular season and postseason). Vermes, who won 99 matches as a player and 183 matches as a head coach in his MLS career, holds the narrow advantage over Arena, the winningest coach in MLS and USMNT history.

Most combined MLS victories
as player and/or head coach
  1. Peter Vermes 281
  2. Bruce Arena 279
  3. Greg Vanney 274
  4. Sigi Schmid 266
  5. Jason Kreis 258

Arena’s resume boasts five MLS Cup titles, four MLS Coach of the Year honors and four Supporters’ Shield trophies after the Revolution finished atop the league table in 2021 with a record-setting 73 points in the regular season. Alongside Arena on the New England technical staff is Vermes’ predecessor Curt Onalfo, who served as head coach of the Kansas City Wizards from 2007-2009 and is now in his fourth season as the Revolution Technical Director.

The Revolution arrive in Kansas City unbeaten in their past five MLS matches and amidst a time of transition for two key players. Forward Adam Buksa, who scored in his last seven matches for the Revolution across all competitions, completed a transfer to French club RC Lens this week while goalkeeper Matt Turner is currently with the U.S. Men’s National Team ahead of his move to English Premier League side Arsenal FC later this month.

Djordje Petrovic, a 22-year-old Serbian international signed in April, is expected to make his MLS debut in net against a Sporting Kansas City squad that ranks last in the league in goals and will be missing four key attacking options on Sunday. Designated Players Gadi Kinda and Alan Pulido are sidelined for the season with knee injuries, and wingers Daniel Salloi (Hungary) and Marinos Tzionis (Cyprus) are on international duty participating in the UEFA Nations League in Europe.

​​​Following Sunday’s match, The Final Whistle postgame show will air live on Sports Radio 810 WHB with hosts Chad Reynolds and Dave Borchardt. Listeners can tune in via the Sporting KC mobile app or online at 810WHB.com.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

