Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Photo of the 1st Infantry Division flag flown during a ceremony at the 1st Infantry Division Monument in Colleville-Sur-Mer, France, June 5, 2022. The event honored the men of the "Big Red One" who fought in the invasion of Normandy. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustín Montañez)
State NewsKansas News

Remembering “Big Red One” Heroes of D-Day

By: Derek Nester

Date:

By Sgt. Agustin Montanez, 113th MPAD

NORMANDY, France – History is full of significant military dates and events. However, very few have had an impact on a global scale and left a historical footprint, such as D-Day.

“If any single day can credibly be presented as the defining moment of a century, it’s 6 June 1944, the day of the allied landings at Normandy,” said Peter Jennings, former executive director at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

The collaboration between a dozen Western-Allied countries made possible the success of the amphibious Normandy Invasion, also known as Operation Neptune. This operation was, so far, their most significant blow to Nazi Germany during World War II and the largest seaborne invasion in history. Among the U.S. forces, one of its most distinguished elements, who spearheaded the assault and whose accomplishments were pivotal to changing the tide of war, is the 1st Infantry Division, also known as the “Big Red One”.

This year people in the town of Carentan, France, celebrated the 78th anniversary of the events that transpired on June 6, 1944.

In the early morning of D-Day, the division’s motto of “No mission too difficult. No sacrifice too great. Duty first!” was put to the test.

U.S. Army Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, the supreme commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force in Europe, tasked the Big Red One Soldiers with capturing a 5-mile stretch of the coast of Normandy, code-named Omaha Beach. The complexity of their mission at this beach was unlike any of the others. Omaha not only had harsh waters and terrain to maneuver in, but it was also one of the most restricted and heavily defended sections within Operation Neptune. For that reason, the combat-seasoned 1st Infantry Division was chosen, among other elements, to complete the task.

Being true to their motto, approximately 2,400 Soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice that day. However, it was not in vain. Thanks to them, more than 34,000 Allied troops were able to land at the beach by nightfall. During the next five days, the Big Red One drove inland and secured the remaining beachhead for the arrival of additional troops, equipment, and supplies. Subsequently, the division moved eastward across France and spent nearly six months of continuous fighting against the enemy. By the end of the campaign, 17 of its members were awarded the Medal of Honor.

Moreover, for their individual and collective actions on June 6, 1994, the Soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division have three different monuments honoring them on the beaches of Normandy: the Signal Monument, the Charles Shay Indian Memorial, and the 1st Infantry Division Monument.

This region and its people have not forgotten.

According to the Mayor of Carentan, Jean-Pierre L’honneur, “while war still knocks on Europe’s doors, it is more important than ever to remember the horrors of past conflicts, and how precious and fragile peace between people is.”

Despite being thousands of miles from the U.S., the townspeople of Carentan haven’t forgotten the courage and sacrifice displayed by the veterans of D-Day. Seventy-eight years later, that event remains a historic reminder of how the strength of the alliance and steadfast resolve to shared ideals proved to be the turning point in a brutal fight against tyranny.

A fight that spanned over three continents, raged for more than five years, and came with a staggering cost of hundreds of thousands of allied casualties and many more civilians.

That historic day on Omaha Beach, the Big Red One, didn’t just help change the fate of WWII. In the fight for democracy, liberty, and human dignity, the 1st Infantry Division helped change the course of human history.

“No mission too difficult. No sacrifice too great. Duty first!”

Previous articleMarshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 6/7/2022
Next articleUpcoming youth football camp at Fort Riley hosted by NFL player
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Tornadic Thunderstorms Move Across Marshall County; Damage to Marysville, Blue Rapids & Waterville

Bruce Dierking -
UPDATED INFORMATION @ 11:00 PM City of Blue Rapids...

KNDY AM 1570, FM 94.1 & FM 95.5 Remain Off-The-Air Following Tornadic Storm

Derek Nester -
Following the tornadic thunderstorm that went across Marshall County...

West Takes 20-14 Slugfest For Third Straight DII All-Star Win

Dusty Deines -
Contrary to what happened in the 8-Man Division I...

Long Has Record Day as East Wins DI All-Star Game 54-30

Dusty Deines -
The East All-Stars had five takeaways, including three in...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.