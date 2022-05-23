Search

Flood Watch Issued For Portion Of The KNDY Listening Area

By: Derek Nester

Date:

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for portions of the KNDY listening area from late tonight through Wednesday morning. Counties included in the KNDY listening area include Marshall, Nemaha, Riley and Pottawatomie. Stay up-to-date with the latest Weatherology forecast following ABC News hourly, or anytime on the weather tab above.

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING

Issued: 2:36 PM CDT Monday, May 23, 2022

PRECAUTIONARY
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

LOCATIONS
Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

INFORMATION
Portions of central Kansas, east central Kansas and northeast Kansas, including the following counties, in central Kansas, Dickinson. In east central Kansas, Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee and Wabaunsee. In northeast Kansas, Brown, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie and Riley.

WHEN: From late tonight through Wednesday morning.

IMPACTS: Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Rainfall amounts of two to three inches are expected to be common from late tonight through Tuesday night. Locally higher amounts are likely.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

