Flood Watch Issued For Portion Of The KNDY Listening Area

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for portions of the KNDY listening area from late tonight through Wednesday morning. Counties included in the KNDY listening area include Marshall, Nemaha, Riley and Pottawatomie. Stay up-to-date with the latest Weatherology forecast following ABC News hourly, or anytime on the weather tab above.

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING

Issued: 2:36 PM CDT Monday, May 23, 2022

PRECAUTIONARY

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

LOCATIONS

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

INFORMATION

Portions of central Kansas, east central Kansas and northeast Kansas, including the following counties, in central Kansas, Dickinson. In east central Kansas, Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee and Wabaunsee. In northeast Kansas, Brown, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie and Riley.

WHEN: From late tonight through Wednesday morning.

IMPACTS: Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Rainfall amounts of two to three inches are expected to be common from late tonight through Tuesday night. Locally higher amounts are likely.