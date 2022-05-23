Sporting KC announces new time for August 21 home match against Portland Timbers

Sporting Kansas City announced today a new time for the club’s regular season home match against the Portland Timbers on Sunday, August 21 at Children’s Mercy Park. The match, originally set for 7 p.m. CT, has been moved 30 minutes earlier and is now scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.
The Western Conference clash will be nationally televised on FS1 and FOX Deportes as Sporting Kansas City hosts the 2020 MLS is Back Tournament champions and 2021 MLS Cup runners-up on Retro Night at Children’s Mercy Park in conjunction with Children’s Mercy as the match title night partner.
Retro Night celebrates Sporting Kansas City’s rich history and heritage since the team’s inaugural 1996 season. Festivities will feature vintage Kansas City merchandise via SportingStyle and a throwback in-stadium experience that turns back the clock for supporters.
Tickets for the match are available online at SeatGeek.com, including the Coca-Cola Family and Friends Pack. The special offer features four South Stand tickets, four 20-ounce Coca-Cola products and four Domino’s six-inch cheese or pepperoni pizzas for only $25 per ticket.