Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
State SportsProfessional Sports

Sporting KC announces new time for August 21 home match against Portland Timbers

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Sporting Kansas City announced today a new time for the club’s regular season home match against the Portland Timbers on Sunday, August 21 at Children’s Mercy Park. The match, originally set for 7 p.m. CT, has been moved 30 minutes earlier and is now scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.

The Western Conference clash will be nationally televised on FS1 and FOX Deportes as Sporting Kansas City hosts the 2020 MLS is Back Tournament champions and 2021 MLS Cup runners-up on Retro Night at Children’s Mercy Park in conjunction with Children’s Mercy as the match title night partner.

Retro Night celebrates Sporting Kansas City’s rich history and heritage since the team’s inaugural 1996 season. Festivities will feature vintage Kansas City merchandise via SportingStyle and a throwback in-stadium experience that turns back the clock for supporters.

Tickets for the match are available online at SeatGeek.com, including the Coca-Cola Family and Friends Pack. The special offer features four South Stand tickets, four 20-ounce Coca-Cola products and four Domino’s six-inch cheese or pepperoni pizzas for only $25 per ticket.

Previous articleFlood Watch Issued For Portion Of The KNDY Listening Area
Next articleKansas City Chiefs Announce Preseason Game Dates & Times
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Kansas City Chiefs Announce Preseason Game Dates & Times

Derek Nester -
The Kansas City Chiefs today announced the dates and...

Flood Watch Issued For Portion Of The KNDY Listening Area

Derek Nester -
The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for...

Kansas legislative session closes with pair of overrides, calls for better drug policy

Derek Nester -
by Noah Taborda, Kansas Reflector May 23, 2022 TOPEKA —...

$10.2 million aquatic ecosystem restoration project planned for Harlan County Lake, Nebraska

Derek Nester -
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On 17 May 2022, the...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.